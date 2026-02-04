Dirigo Reads Named Beneficiary of 2026 TD Beach to Beacon 10K

2026 TD Beach to Beacon 10K takes place in Cape Elizabeth, Maine on August 1st. Dirigo Reads provides a new book to first graders in Maine public schools during every month of the school year.

TD Bank will donate $30,000 to strengthen statewide literacy efforts in 2026

This is a transformative opportunity for our organization to gain recognition and visibility to help sustain Dirigo Reads for years to come and enable us to reach even more children across Maine.” — Dan Cashman, co-founder of Dirigo Reads and board president

CAPE ELIZABETH, ME, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TD Bank announced today that Dirigo Reads has been selected as the beneficiary of the 28th running of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.Dirigo Reads is a statewide, volunteer-run organization that believes every child deserves the opportunity for a successful future. Toward that end, their mission is to provide a new book to first graders in Maine public schools during every month of the school year. To date, Dirigo Reads has served students in more than 100 schools across Maine’s 16 counties, providing more than 3,500 kids—roughly one-third of all Maine first graders—with new books.“Dirigo Reads is making a difference in the lives of children across Maine, providing kids with books they can take home, keep, and love,” said Kate Burns, Retail Market President, New England North/South, TD Bank. “We are honored to recognize their important work by naming them as our 2026 race beneficiary.”Studies have shown that strong literacy skills have a direct correlation to a person’s self-worth, health, and the ability to achieve a fulfilling career. By providing children access to one new book a month during the school year, Dirigo Reads open doors to a brighter future.Dirigo Reads will receive $30,000 from TD Bank and further benefit from fundraising activities, including the race’s charity bib program, as well as increased awareness through its association with one of Maine’s premier sporting events.“We are thrilled that TD Bank and the TD Beach to Beacon 10K have selected Dirigo Reads as their nonprofit beneficiary for 2026,” said Dan Cashman, co-founder and board president. “This is a transformative opportunity for our organization to gain recognition and visibility to help sustain Dirigo Reads for years to come and enable us to reach even more children across Maine.”The 2025 race beneficiary was Best Buddies, a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live their best lives.About Dirigo ReadsDirigo Reads’ mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of children in Maine through literacy and share a little optimism along the way. This is accomplished by giving first graders in participating schools a brand new book to keep during every month of the school year. Last year, Dirigo Reads served more than 3,500 children in 106 schools across Maine’s 16 counties. Since the program began in 2019, Dirigo Reads has distributed more than 103,000 books to first grade students in participating schools.About the TD Beach to Beacon 10KThe TD Beach to Beacon 10K draws runners from New England and throughout the world to picturesque Cape Elizabeth, Maine. The race begins on Route 77 near the Crescent Beach State Park entrance, winds along tree-lined streets and past breathtaking ocean vistas and ends in Fort Williams Park at historic Portland Head Light, the most photographed lighthouse in the world. With its combined focus on sustainability and charitable donations, the race exemplifies TD Bank’s longstanding commitment to community enrichment through The Ready Commitment, a multi-year platform that actively promotes inclusivity, economic vitality, environmental well-being, and health, and increases opportunities for people of all backgrounds to succeed in a rapidly changing world. Through this platform, TD Bank aspires to create a more inclusive tomorrow — helping people of all backgrounds feel more confident, not just about their finances, but about their ability to achieve their goals.The iconic event is managed by DMSE Sports of Woburn, Massachusetts. Along with the TD Beach to Beacon 10K, DMSE works with the B.A.A. on managing the Boston Marathon and other high-profile sports events.For additional information about the race, visit www.beach2beacon.org , and find the TD Beach to Beacon 10K on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient BankTD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a leading U.S. bank with more than 10 million clients and a network of approximately 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. We support our clients and communities with a full range of retail, small business, and commercial banking products and services. We also offer customized private banking and wealth management services, a comprehensive suite of credit card products for consumers and businesses, and automotive vehicle financing and dealer commercial services.TD Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S. by assets and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us TD Bank is a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, a top 10 North American bank. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD."

