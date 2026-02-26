UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND LAUNCHES NEW ONLINE CANNABIS CAREER CERTIFICATE PROGRAMS

UNE Online offering new, 100% online certificate programs for those interested in careers in the cannabis industry.

Next start date is March 10, 2026 — Registration now open

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of New England Online ( UNE Online ) College of Professional Studies is offering new, 100% online certificate programs for those interested in careers in the cannabis industry.As the cannabis industry professionalizes, employers are increasingly seeking candidates with formal training and credentials. The legal cannabis industry now supports more than 425,000 full-time jobs across the U.S. and is expected to grow to $50 billion in revenue by 2027.To prepare leaders in this thriving economic sector, UNE is launching a new suite of online, career-focused courses and certifications in cannabis cultivation, retail, sales, compliance, and medical applications.These industry-recognized programs are offered in partnership with Green Flower, a top cannabis employer and the frontrunner in cannabis education These 16-week, focused programs include:• Cannabis Cultivation Specialist• Cannabis Product Development Specialist• Cannabis Retail and Sales Specialist• Cannabis Compliance Specialist• Medical Cannabis SpecialistUNE Online is also excited to offer a foundational Cannabis Associate Certificate offered that provides training and education on every major sector of the cannabis industry and takes only eight weeks to complete.The certificate program enables participants to build targeted, sector-specific expertise within the broader cannabis industry while gaining the clarity to pursue the right opportunities and move forward with confidence.The next start date for all programs is March 10. For more information or to register, visit https://cannabiseducation.online.une.edu/ The University of New England has been named one of the Best Online Doctor of Education Programs for 2026 by The Princeton Review.ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLANDThe University of New England is Maine’s largest independent university, with two beautiful coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of flexible online offerings. In an uncommonly welcoming and supportive community, we offer hands-on learning, empowering students to make a positive impact in a world full of challenges. We are the state’s top provider of health professionals and home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized programs in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts. Visit www.une.edu #####

