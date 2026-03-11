CommerceOS Takes Center Stage at MWC 2026, Capturing Attention from Global Enterprises

CommerceOS Takes Center Stage at MWC26 Enhans Takes Center Stage at MWC 2026

-Recognized among the final 20 candidates in the Digital Horizons category -ACT-2 technology and commercial growth attract major interest from Big Tech and VCs

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enhans (CEO Seung-hyun Lee ), an Agentic AI company for the enterprise, announced it has wrapped up its participation at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, where the company was selected as a global Top 20 finalist in the 4YFN (4 Years From Now) startup competition.4YFN Top 20: Global Recognition in the 'Digital Horizons' CategoryThe 4YFN Awards involve global venture capitalists and IT experts evaluating startups on technical originality and business scalability. Enhans competed against numerous global participants to secure a spot in the Top 20 for the Digital Horizons category, which specifically honors companies driving digital transformation and adopting cutting-edge technologies across various industries.Enhans was also named one of the ‘Standout Startups’ at the 4YFN Awards. The judging panel recognized Enhans for its commercialization track record with global enterprise clients and solid partnerships. The company was also praised for its outstanding execution capabilities, scalability, and leadership in the applied AI automation sector.How CommerceOS Competes with Global AI LeadersDuring the event, Enhans highlighted its core product, CommerceOS. This AI operating system is designed to automate complex commerce environments for enterprises. By combining a proprietary ontology engine with the Large Action Model (LAM) based agent ACT-2, the system enables AI to independently handle tasks such as price adjustments, competitor monitoring, and promotional campaigns around the clock.Instead of traditional screenshot-based models, ACT-2 relies on a unique architecture that analyzes the Document Object Model (DOM) structure of web pages. This approach delivers greater reliability and lower operational costs. Enhans currently ranks at the top of the 'Online-Mind2Web' global benchmark for DOM control and vertical commerce, placing it alongside leaders like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. The company was also the only Korean startup selected for the inaugural Palantir Startup Fellowship.Rapid Global Expansion and Proven Enterprise TractionEnhans has demonstrated measurable business results through collaborations with over 30 enterprise clients, including Samsung Electronics and P&G. Its solutions are currently operational in more than 1,000 marketplaces across 50 countries.The company is also expanding its global footprint through over 50 joint projects with partners such as Microsoft, Concentrix, and PwC. Every partner secured new customer contracts within four months of joining forces with Enhans."Being selected in the 4YFN Top 20 is meaningful, as it validates our unique technology and global competitiveness," said Seung-hyun Lee, CEO of Enhans. "Our goal is to build a global AI agent OS that gives anyone the ability to manage their work and daily life on their own terms. That's the wave of automation we intend to lead."About EnhansFounded in 2021, Enhans is a leading AI OS company that automates workflows across vertical industries. The company is built on two core technologies: Ontology, which allows AI agents to grasp industry context, and Computer-Using Agent (CUA), an execution engine designed to navigate actual computer environments and see tasks through to completion. Through its agent-centric AI OS that combines deep understanding with reliable execution, Enhans is setting a new industry standard where AI acts and decides on its own.For more information, visit https://www.enhans.ai/

