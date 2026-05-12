Turing's STEM AI Agent GPAI Now Used at 415 U.S. Universities as Cumulative Users Grow 10x in Six Months

Turing logo GPAI logo GPAI's main tool : Visualizer, Visualizer produces diagrams and charts at a level researchers can drop directly into journal submissions and slide decks.

Adopted at MIT, Stanford, Harvard, UC Berkeley, and other top STEM schools; revenue up 830% in two months; next-gen visualization and B2B expansion ahead

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turing , a developer of reasoning-based AI agents, today reported rapid U.S. adoption of GPAI , its AI agent built specifically for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). GPAI is now in use at 415 U.S. universities, including MIT, Stanford, Harvard, UC Berkeley, UCLA, the University of Michigan, UT Austin, Cornell, UIUC, Carnegie Mellon, the University of Pennsylvania, and Columbia.The company's cumulative U.S. user base grew tenfold between September 2025 and April 2026, with U.S. monthly active users expanding at the same pace. Paying-user adoption has scaled rapidly since GPAI introduced paid plans, and more than half of the company's global paying subscribers are based in the U.S. and Europe — with the strongest concentration among graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, and faculty at research universities.A reasoning-first AI agent, built for STEMMost general-purpose AI tools were designed for writing. GPAI was designed for the work that breaks them: multi-step mathematics, physics derivations, structured data, and publication-quality figures.Rather than generating answers token by token, GPAI's AI Solver works through problems in discrete reasoning steps, combining chain-of-thought with deterministic computation to deliver higher accuracy on technical problems. Its AI Visualizer produces diagrams and charts at a level researchers can drop directly into journal submissions and slide decks. Additional components — AI Chat & Report Writer and AI Notebook — let users run multi-model deep research, generate reports from chat, and analyze PDFs and video transcripts in a single workflow.The platform orchestrates multiple AI models — pairing the latest image models with text and reasoning models — so that text, equations, and structured visuals are processed together rather than in isolation. The company says this orchestration is what allows GPAI to produce quantitatively accurate visualizations rather than approximations, addressing a known weakness of general-purpose AI in technical contexts.What users are reportingIn recent feedback collected from paying users, GPAI customers reported the following gains:A researcher at a U.S. AI lab said the AI Visualizer reduced figure preparation for research outputs from roughly three hours to ten minutes — meaningful in a field where, in the user's words, "time is everything."A Ph.D. candidate in civil and industrial engineering at the University of Michigan said GPAI has become a daily tool for research, diagram generation, and coding support, citing diagram quality that is "noticeably higher than other LLMs" and clear improvements in both accuracy and efficiency over a prior PowerPoint-based workflow.An AP Physics high school teacher said GPAI's step-by-step solutions and visualizations have substantially reduced lesson-prep time while improving the quality of materials.Peer-reviewed research foundationsThe research underpinning GPAI was accepted to the industry track of EMNLP 2025, one of the leading conferences in natural language processing. The paper introduces CBIT, a framework for generating mathematics problems with large language models that demonstrated lower error rates than human-written problems — the first peer-reviewed evidence the company has presented showing LLM-generated math content can meet production-grade accuracy in education.Business momentumFollowing the introduction of paid plans, Turing's global revenue grew 830% over two months. The company offers Individual, Team, and Enterprise plans, and has begun signing Team plan contracts with universities and corporate R&D groups. Turing also supplies 300,000 high-quality math AI-ready training records to companies participating in Korea's National Champion AI program.RoadmapTuring plans to commercialize CBIT — the LLM-based problem-generation framework introduced in the company's EMNLP 2025 industry-track paper — by integrating it into GPAI as a built-in feature in 2026. CBIT was the first framework to overcome a long-standing accuracy barrier in AI-generated math content, producing problems with fewer errors than those written by human experts. Its integration brings this industry-leading capability directly into GPAI users' workflows for the first time.On the visualization side, GPAI has now integrated GPT Image 2.0, currently the state-of-the-art image model, joining existing support for Nano Banana Pro, Nano Banana 2, and Turing's own STEM-specific visualization engine — letting users apply the right model to each task. The company plans to continue integrating leading new image models as they emerge, with the goal of delivering complex equations, diagrams, and data visualizations at the highest level of accuracy available.In parallel, the company is expanding from B2C into B2B by formalizing partnerships with graduate programs, research labs, and enterprise R&D teams through Team and Enterprise plans. The longer-term goal is for GPAI to serve as the default AI agent for research-intensive fields including engineering, applied science, statistics, and medicine."Most AI tools today were built for writing — not for solving equations or producing a clean figure for a paper," said Ji-eun Shin , co-CEO of Turing. "That gap is what GPAI is built to close. The pace at which researchers are converting to paid plans tells us this work matters in their day-to-day.""We are not trying to build a slightly more technical chatbot," added Jiyoon Kim, co-CEO of Turing. "We want GPAI to cover everything a STEM researcher actually needs — from solving the problem, to producing the figure, to writing it up — so the tool fits the workflow instead of the other way around."About TuringTuring is a developer of reasoning-based AI agents focused on advancing education and research. Its flagship products include the AI math learning platform Math King and the STEM-focused AI agent GPAI. The company serves users in 123 countries — from K-12 and university students to graduate researchers, faculty, and corporate R&D teams. Turing's research has been recognized at EMNLP 2025, where its work on LLM-generated math content was accepted to the industry track.

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