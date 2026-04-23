Opensurvey Targets APAC Market at MRMW 2026 with AI Research Platform Dataspace

Opensurvey CEO Hee Young HWANG speaks at MRMW APAC 2026 in Singapore

- Presenting the direction of the AI research industry at the MRMW 2026 - From Five Weeks to Half a Day... Toward a 'Consumer Intelligence OS'

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opensurvey , a research technology company, announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific market at MRMW (Market Research in the Mobile World) APAC 2026, held in Singapore on April 14. The company took the stage to present its AI research platform ‘Dataspace’, as the centerpiece of its global growth strategy.MRMW APAC is a leading global conference representing the market research and consumer insights industry across Asia-Pacific. This year's event drew prominent global brands including PepsiCo, Diageo, and Ferrero, who engaged in discussions around market insight strategies and real-world success stories.During the session titled ‘Beyond Efficiency: The Next Frontier of Research AX’, CEO Hee Young HWANG explored the present and future of AI research. She introduced a real-world case where research time was reduced from five weeks to just half a day. HWANG also proposed four core tasks for AI research. These include Process Efficiency, Productized Expertise, Insights Enablement, and Insights Operationalization.HWANG described researchers as evolving into ‘architects’ who design and govern how AI derives insights, as AI takes on more of the analytical workload. She framed the ultimate goal of research AI as becoming a ‘Consumer Intelligence OS’ that supports the entire insight infrastructure within an enterprise.Opensurvey has completed more than 25,000 projects alongside over 3,000 enterprise clients including Samsung Electronics, P&G, and Starbucks. With a broad base of global clients and Dataspace now used by more than 140 subscribing companies, the firm is actively pursuing international growth. Building on its proven track record in South Korea, Opensurvey plans to expand across the APAC region and establish itself as a leader in the global AI research market."AI adoption among research and insights professionals in Korea, one of the fastest AI-adopting markets, has doubled in just one year, yet efficiency gains have only scratched the surface," said CEO Hee Young HWANG. "With our unique ability to both build platforms and conduct research simultaneously, we are well positioned to make a strong push into the APAC market."About OpensurveyOpensurvey is a South Korea-based AI-powered ResearchTech platform. Founded in 2011, Opensurvey provides an integrated suite of research capabilities: professional on-demand research services, a consumer panel directly accessible across 12 countries, and Dataspace, an AI-powered market research platform that delivers end-to-end research, real-time analytics, and AI-powered insight generation in a single workspace.Serving more than 3,000 corporate clients, Opensurvey enables businesses to run consumer research, market surveys, and customer experience analysis. Clients include global brands such as P&G, Samsung, Amorepacific, and Starbucks, with projects spanning multiple countries.For more information, visit https://opensurvey.io/en/

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