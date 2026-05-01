Enhans Renames CommerceOS to AgentOS, Expanding Its AI Agents Beyond Commerce to the Enterprise

AgentOS Logo

- Effective May 1, marking a new era of AI-powered automation across industries - AgentOS expands to become a core operational infrastructure

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enhans (CEO Seung-hyun Lee ), an Agentic AI company for the enterprise, announced that its core service, CommerceOS, will officially be renamed AgentOS starting May 1.AgentOS is a corporate AI agent solution that autonomously generates workflows tailored to specific enterprise environments. It connects enterprise data, ontology, agents, workflows, views, actions, and web platforms in one operating system to complete tasks end-to-end. Previously, enterprises faced limitations in directly adopting AI into their operations due to the difficulty of integrating their unique knowledge bases and specific needs. Enhans solves this by applying ontology technology to create enterprise-specific agentic AI. This approach enables AgentOS to function as an active operational agent in real business settings.With AgentOS, enterprises can build custom agents through natural language. The platform automates complex decision-making in real time through a multi-agent structure where specialized agents collaborate based on each enterprise's proprietary data. It comprehensively manages overall corporate operations. This includes monitoring market data and internal workflows, analyzing trends in real time, optimizing resources, and formulating and executing strategies.As Enhans's enterprise agentic AI technology proves effective across sectors, organizations across industries are actively seeking to adopt the solution. Enhans is proactively responding to this market demand, driving tangible business results such as revenue growth, cost optimization, and the discovery of new business opportunities.The rebrand signifies a major expansion of the company's AI agent technology across all industries, moving well beyond the commerce sector. The timing of this change is equally intentional. Choosing May 1 as the official date carries profound symbolic meaning.Just as the historic 1886 labor movement sought to give people their time back through the eight-hour workday, AgentOS aims to free human workers from repetitive tasks. This allows professionals to reclaim their time and focus on strategic thinking and creativity. AgentOS embodies a vision where enterprise AI inherits the fundamental values from 140 years ago to reshape modern work practices."The transition to AgentOS demonstrates that our technology has broken down the boundaries of specific industries to become a full-scale operational infrastructure," said Seung-hyun Lee, CEO of Enhans. "We are committed to creating a new paradigm where AgentOS streamlines operations and significantly improves performance for businesses worldwide."For more information, visit https://www.enhans.ai/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.