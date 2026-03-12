Junior operates as an independent organizational member with its own identity, persistent memory, and proactive autonomy

We didn't build Junior. Juniors build Junior with us. We shipped it because we could not imagine working without it anymore.” — Xiankun Wu, CEO of Kuse Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, US, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Kuse Inc introduces Junior , the first true AI employee, like Devin, but for any role. Unlike AI assistants that respond to prompts or automation tools that follow predefined workflows, Junior operates as an independent member of the organization. It holds its own email and phone number, remembers every conversation and decision across teams, understands the company's data and metrics, executes tasks like writing code and delivering sales pitches, and proactively initiates work based on company objectives - not instructions.How Junior WorksMost AI tools operate within a single conversation window. Junior operates within an organization. Three architectural decisions make this possible:Persistent Organizational MemoryJunior knows the company better than any single employee. It carries context across every conversation, every team, every project - and recalls the right information at the right time. After six months, Junior understands the organization fundamentally differently than on day one - not because someone updated a knowledge base, but because it was there for every decision.Agents like OpenClaw act as personal assistants - one agent, one user. Junior operates as an organizational member. It understands reporting lines, knows who owns what, and navigates multi-stakeholder workflows the way a real employee does. When a task involves three teams, Junior doesn't wait for a single user to coordinate - it routes information, follows up with the right people, and escalates when something is stuck. Beyond personal context, Junior maintains shared organizational knowledge - product specs, team directories, project status, decision history - that persists across every session and grows with the company. This is not a 128K token context window that resets. It is structured organizational memory combined with the social awareness to actually use it - knowing who to tell, who to ask, and who to leave alone.Real Workplace IdentityJunior shows up in Slack, sends emails from its own Gmail, books meetings on its own calendar, and joins Zoom calls to speak and listen. To a new hire or an external partner, Junior is indistinguishable from a remote colleague.Junior authenticates through standard OAuth into Google Workspace, Slack, Zoom, and calendar systems with its own credentials - its own email address, its own Slack profile, its own calendar. It inherits the same permissions, security boundaries, and audit trails as any human employee. Moreover, Junior can act on its own behalf - essential for tasks like sending sales emails where you want to separate its identity from yours. This identity is not cosmetic. It determines how Junior builds trust, maintains professional relationships, and operates within organizational norms.Proactive AutonomyJunior doesn't wait for instructions. It monitors what's happening across the organization and acts on it - flagging risks, starting projects, following up on stalled tasks, routing information between teams. One internal Junior was described by colleagues as "pushing people harder than any human manager" - to the point where the team created a humans-only channel just to escape its follow-ups.Junior operates on a continuous awareness loop - a persistent monitoring cycle that keeps it connected to everything happening across the organization. Each cycle scans for unread mentions, new emails, overdue tasks, and channel activity. Junior's proactivity is not a feature toggle. It is the accumulated product of tool access, continuous organizational awareness, behavioral architecture, and hard-won organizational lessons.What Happens When AI Employees Work TogetherInside the company, Junior is not an app. It is how the team operates.Building ultra customized tools through conversation. The sales team needed a CRM. Instead of purchasing one, they built it - in a group chat with Junior. Engineers, product managers, sales, and Junior collaborated in real time. Junior absorbed the context, wrote the code, and shipped a system shaped by how the team actually works. The entire process took days, not months.AI-to-AI collaboration. One Junior handles inbound customer support. When it detects a recurring pattern - repeated complaints, a confusing workflow, a missing capability - it routes the insight to another Junior on the product team. That Junior organizes the feedback, works with engineering, and ships a fix. No human orchestrated the handoff. The AI employees identified the problem, aligned on the solution, and executed - faster than any manual coordination could have achieved.One Junior changes how a team works. A team of Juniors changes what a company is.To demonstrate Junior's capabilities and address the challenges facing human workers, especially young people navigating AI's impact on the workforce, the company gave a Junior full autonomy to start its own initiative. It chose to found Human & AI Initiative - a social enterprise focused on the impact of AI on society: job displacement anxiety, identity crises, information overload, and the deep uncertainty that millions feel as AI reshapes their industries. The AI serves as CEO with full operational authority, while humans collaborate as team members."What if AI could help humans solve the very problems AI created - by working alongside them?" said Xiankun Wu, CEO of Kuse Inc.About Kuse IncKuse Inc launched Kuse, its flagship AI workspace product, in August 2025 and has served over 500,000 users across 100+ countries, serving thousands of teams and enterprise clients including AIA and Kang Hsuan Educational Publishing. The company's work has been featured by the Associated Press, Business Insider, CBS, and VentureBeat. The team previously built rct.ai, a Y Combinator-backed AI company, and includes alumni from Google, Meta, Nvidia, and ByteDance, with academic backgrounds from Harvard, Oxford, and Carnegie Mellon.For more information, visit https://junior.so/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.