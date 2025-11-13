Kuse AI Champions Inclusive and Trustworthy AI at the United Nations Second World Summit for Social Development

Kuse at Second World Summit For Social Development Solutions Session on "Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Inclusive Societies"

Kuse AI joined global leaders in Doha to advance inclusive, trusted AI, highlighting access, transparency, and responsible innovation.

DOHA, QATAR, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, Kuse AI participated in the United Nations Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, joining innovators, entrepreneurs, and policy leaders from Asia, Europe, and North America to discuss how artificial intelligence can drive social equity, fair work, and inclusive growth.As part of the summit, Kuse AI supported and joined a Solutions Session titled "Harnessing AI for Inclusive Societies," organized by VIVA Human Inc., in partnership with EPIC Connectors. The session brought together frontier AI companies, including Kuse AI, AllScale, Tanka, Hee Labs Inc., TrustAI, Delysium, and Nexa AI, to explore scalable and ethical approaches ensuring that AI contributes to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development rather than widening digital divides.Moderated by Xiankun Wu, CEO of Kuse AI, the first panel, "Democratizing AI: Productivity, Access, and New Work Models," highlighted how AI enables individuals and small teams to create, collaborate, and work in unprecedented ways. Shawn Pang, CEO of AllScale, shared how a blind creator used AI to produce visual art for the first time, while Kisson Lin, CEO of Tanka, described a stroke survivor who earned income as a podcast host with assistance from AI and a Qatari professor who built an AI patient to teach empathy in medical training. Xiaoyin Qu, founder of Hee Labs Inc., illustrated how a no-code AI platform enabled one user to launch four businesses in just ten months. The discussion emphasized that for AI to be truly inclusive, it must reduce technical barriers, improve onboarding, and ensure privacy and stability. Wu noted that AI must evolve from a tool for experts into an enabler for everyone, empowering non-technical users to innovate, think creatively, and build with confidence.The second panel, "Building Trustworthy and Inclusive AI Ecosystems," moderated by Chelsea Zhang, Managing Partner of EPIC Connectors, focused on governance, transparency, and accountability. Jerry Zhang, Co-founder of Delysium, highlighted the need for verifiable and auditable data systems, while Andy Du, Co-founder of TrustAI, stressed that alignment with human values and community transparency must be central to every design. Alan Zhu, Product Lead at Nexa AI, discussed how on-device intelligence can protect user privacy and reduce dependence on centralized data flows. Speakers agreed that trust should be treated as a product feature, not merely a compliance requirement, with regulators, developers, and users sharing responsibility to ensure that AI systems remain transparent, dependable, and fair.Reaffirming its mission, Kuse AI emphasized that building the future of AI is not only about technological capability but also about collaboration, governance, and shared responsibility. Kuse is committed to bringing collaborative, human-centred, and trusted AI to everyone and looks forward to future opportunities in scaling and advocating for truly inclusive AI practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.