Janus Assurance Re Chief Underwriter Awarded Cyber Liability Practitioner Designation

SAN JUAN, NC, PUERTO RICO, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janus Assurance Re announced today that C. Constantin Poindexter, Chief Underwriter, has been awarded the Cyber Professional Liability Practitioner (CPLP) designation by the Professional Liability Underwriting Society The CPLP designation recognizes advanced professional knowledge in cyber liability insurance, technology risk, and professional liability underwriting. Awarded by the Professional Liability Underwriting Society (PLUS), the designation is granted to professionals who complete specialized coursework focused on the underwriting, legal, and regulatory frameworks governing cyber risk and technology-related liability exposures.Cyber risk continues to emerge as one of the most complex and consequential threats facing modern organizations. From ransomware and data breaches to regulatory enforcement actions and network security failures, companies operating in a digital environment must navigate an evolving liability landscape. The CPLP curriculum provides advanced instruction in cyber insurance policy structures, privacy liability exposures, incident response considerations, and underwriting methodologies used to evaluate cyber risk.Poindexter’s pursuit of cutting-edge cyber underwriting tradecraft reinforces Janus Assurance Re’s commitment to maintaining a high level of technical expertise in the cyber liability and professional liability classes, particularly as organizations increasingly seek sophisticated risk transfer solutions to address digital threats and technology-related operational risks.“Cyber liability is one of the defining underwriting challenges of the modern insurance market,” said Poindexter. “Earning the CPLP designation reflects a continued commitment to be an example for my line underwriters but also to keep abreast of the evolving cyber risk environment. Fanatic focus on our client's cyber risk transfer needs requires us to structure thoughtful insurance solutions that respond effectively to these exposures.”Underwriting discipline and technical specialization remain central to the company’s mission of delivering innovative reinsurance and risk transfer solutions. The addition of the Cyber Professional Liability Practitioner (CPLP) designation strengthens the company’s ability to evaluate cyber exposures, support underwriting partners, and contribute to the development of responsible cyber risk transfer strategies.Janus Assurance Re continues to invest in professional education and thought leadership to remain at the forefront of emerging insurance markets, including cyber liability, financial guarantees, and structured risk transfer.About Janus Assurance ReJanus Assurance Re is a specialty insurance and reinsurance facility focused on providing innovative solutions for complex surety, financial and liability exposures. The company works with co-insurers, financial institutions, and commercial enterprises to structure risk transfer mechanisms that address emerging liability risks, including cyber liability and professional liability.

