Café el Cibaeño Coffee to Fund Charitable Initiatives for Children in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of Poindexter Marcelino Agroindustrias el Cibao Corporation, the producer of the specialty coffee brand Café el Cibaeño , has formally approved a philanthropic initiative allocating a fixed percentage of revenue from every coffee sale to charitable programs benefiting children in the Dominican Republic.Under the newly approved program, a portion of the proceeds from all Café el Cibaeño coffee products will be directed to initiatives supporting children’s health, nutrition, education, and community well-being throughout the Republic. The program reflects the company’s commitment to ensuring that the success of Dominican coffee cultivation directly benefits local communities.Administration and oversight of the charitable initiative will be managed by the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation, which has more than three decades of experience managing philanthropic activities on behalf of the Poindexter Group of Companies, its founder C. Constantin Poindexter Salcedo, and the Poindexter Marcelino family. The Foundation focuses its charitable work on children’s welfare, medical care, educational opportunities, and community development initiatives. Through this collaboration, Café el Cibaeño aims to link Dominican agricultural excellence with tangible social impact. By integrating charitable giving into each purchase, the program enables consumers to directly support programs that improve children's lives across the Dominican Republic.“Coffee from the Cibao region represents one of the Dominican Republic’s most valued agricultural traditions,” said C. Constantin Poindexter Salcedo, President of Poindexter Marcelino Agroindustrias el Cibao, S.A. “Every single product that we sell should contribute to the well-being of the communities that make its production possible. I love my people. I'll never abandon them. When I benefit, so will they.”About Poindexter Marcelino Agroindustrias el Cibao CorporationPoindexter Marcelino Agroindustrias el Cibao, S.A. is a Dominican agro-industrial enterprise dedicated to the cultivation, production, and marketing of premium coffee from the Cibao region of the Dominican Republic and other select coffee-growing regions globally. The company’s flagship brand, Café el Cibaeño, celebrates the heritage, quality, and agricultural tradition of one of the Caribbean’s most important coffee-growing regions.

