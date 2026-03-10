Applogika Achieves AWS Cloud Operations Services Competency, Expanding Enterprise Cloud Governance Capabilities

AWS Cloud Operations Services Competnecy

Cloud operations is where strategy meets execution. Without governance, even the best architecture flies blind. Applogika makes cloud environments operationally excellent, secure, and cost-optimized” — Suresh Patnam, Founder & Managing Partner, Applogika

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applogika, an AI-first engineering and consulting firm and AWS Advanced Partner, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Services Competency status for AWS Partners, with validated expertise in Cloud Governance and Monitoring & Observability.

This designation recognizes that Applogika has demonstrated deep technical proficiency and proven customer success in helping enterprises design, implement, and operate well-governed, highly observable cloud environments on AWS. The competency covers the full spectrum of cloud operations from governance frameworks and compliance automation to real-time monitoring, alerting, and incident response across complex, multi-account AWS estates.

Applogika is also an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and holds AWS Migration and Modernization Competency, AWS AI Services Competency, AWS AI Software Competency, AWS Data and Analytics Competency, and 12+ AWS Service Delivery programs making it one of the most broadly validated AWS partners in the market.

Why Cloud Operations Competency Matters

As enterprises scale their AWS footprint across multiple accounts, regions, and workloads, the operational complexity of governing, monitoring, and securing cloud environments grows exponentially. Without purpose-built governance and observability frameworks, organizations face configuration drift, compliance gaps, cost overruns, and delayed incident response that can undermine the business value of their cloud investments.

AWS launched the Cloud Operations Services Competency to help customers identify highly specialized partners who have proven the ability to operationalize cloud environments at scale ensuring that governance policies are enforced automatically, resources are continuously monitored, and teams have full visibility into the health, performance, and cost of their AWS infrastructure.



What Applogika Delivers

1. Cloud Governance - Applogika helps enterprises establish and enforce governance frameworks that scale with their AWS environment. This includes multi-account strategies using AWS Organizations and AWS Control Tower, automated policy enforcement through AWS Config and Service Control Policies (SCPs), cost governance with AWS Budgets and Cost Explorer, tagging strategies for resource accountability, and compliance automation aligned to industry standards including SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and FedRAMP.

2. Monitoring & Observability - Applogika designs and implements end-to-end observability stacks that give enterprises real-time visibility across their entire AWS estate. This includes centralized logging with Amazon CloudWatch Logs and Amazon OpenSearch, distributed tracing with AWS X-Ray, custom dashboards and alerting with CloudWatch and Amazon Managed Grafana, infrastructure and application performance monitoring, automated incident detection and response using Amazon Event Bridge and AWS Lambda, and SLA/SLO tracking tied to business outcomes.

The AWS Competency Program

AWS provides scalable, flexible, and cost-effective cloud solutions that empower organizations of all sizes, from startups to global enterprises. To ensure customers can seamlessly integrate and deploy these solutions, AWS created the AWS Competency Program, which helps businesses identify trusted partners with proven technical expertise and deep industry experience.

To receive an AWS Competency, APN Partners must undergo a rigorous business and technical validation process, demonstrating deep domain expertise, consistent customer success, and seamless solution delivery built natively on AWS.

Applogika’s AWS Competency Portfolio

With the addition of the Cloud Operations Services Competency, Applogika now holds five AWS Competencies one of the broadest competency portfolios among AWS partners:

• AWS Cloud Operations Services Competency (Cloud Governance, Monitoring & Observability)

• AWS Migration and Modernization Competency

• AWS AI Services Competency

• AWS AI Software Competency

• AWS Data and Analytics Competency

These competencies, combined with 12+ AWS Service Delivery programs and AWS Advanced Partner tier status, position Applogika to support the full spectrum of enterprise AWS use cases from migration and modernization through data engineering, AI/ML, generative AI, and now cloud operations at scale.

About Applogika

Applogika is an AI-first engineering and consulting firm and a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), dedicated to building the infrastructure for autonomous enterprises. Specializing in Agentic AI, Generative AI, cloud operations, data modernization, and enterprise migration, Applogika enables modern organizations to scale efficiently, innovate faster, and achieve measurable business outcomes through intelligent cloud solutions.

www.applogika.com

AWS Advanced Tier Partner | Cloud Operations Competency | Migration & Modernization Competency | AI Services Competency | AI Software Competency | Data & Analytics Competency

