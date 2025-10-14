Applogika, now an AWS Migration & Modernization Competency Partner

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applogika , a leading provider of transformative migrations for enterprises moving to the cloud, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. Applogika is also an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and has AWS Generative AI service competency and 12+ AWS Service delivery programs .

This designation recognizes that Applogika has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.

AWS launched the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernize their applications, either before or after they are moved to AWS. The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migration and application modernization tooling.

Achieving the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency differentiates Applogika as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise delivering software products that help customers embrace cloud and application transformation, reducing licensing costs, optimizing operational costs, and improving performance, agility, and resiliency. These tools can perform an application portfolio assessment, identifying the applications that are candidates for modernization; augment and automate developer tasks to carry out the modernization of legacy applications.

“Through this rigorous program, applogika team have been able to demonstrate our expertise in helping customers achieve their business transformation goals by moving their applications to AWS further leveraging AI to accelerate the transformation ,” said Monica R , AWS Alliance Lead , Applogika, “This designation recognizes that Applogika has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in identifying, assessing, and planning application migrations to AWS.”

Applogika specializes in cloud migration for enterprises with mission-critical workloads that need a scalable cloud migration methodology and software to assess and plan application transformative migrations across the various departments in the enterprise. Our approach aligns business goals with modernized cloud-native application architecture that minimize disruption and risk, and maximize cost savings.

The AWS Competency Program helps customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience, technical proficiency, and proven customer success in specialized solution areas. To receive an AWS Competency, APN Partners must undergo a rigorous business and technical validation process.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by AWS as a Migration & Modernization Software Competency Partner," said Suresh Patnam , Managing Partner at Applogika. “Cloud transformation is not just about lifting-and-shifting applications to the cloud anymore; it’s about rethinking how we deploy and manage application architectures in order to run them more efficiently, free up capital investments for innovation initiatives and transform the business of IT."



About Applogika

Applogika is an AWS Advanced Partner with Migration & Modernization and Generative AI Competencies, dedicated to accelerating enterprise cloud transformation. Its purpose-built application assessment platform enables rapid, business-driven migration and modernization on AWS. With deep expertise in cloud-native architecture, data analytics, machine learning, and automation, Applogika helps enterprises scale efficiently, innovate faster, and achieve measurable business outcomes through intelligent cloud solutions.

www.applogika.com

AWS Advanced Tier Partner| Generative AI Competency | Migration and Modernization Competency|

