Applogika Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency, Strengthening Commitment to Trusted Data on the Cloud

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applogika, a global leader in cloud data modernization and analytics solutions, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency status. This designation recognizes Applogika’s deep expertise in helping customers build trust in their data across AWS services — enabling enterprises to accelerate innovation through analytics, AI, and modern data architectures.

The recognition reflects Applogika’s ongoing commitment to advancing data integrity, quality, governance, and analytics within the AWS ecosystem. Achieving the AWS Data and Analytics Competency distinguishes Applogika as a trusted AWS Partner Network (APN) member with proven expertise in helping enterprises adopt, develop, and scale modern data and AI initiatives on AWS. To earn this designation, APN members must demonstrate deep technical proficiency, consistent customer success, and seamless solution delivery built natively on AWS.

Beyond data integrity, Applogika’s Data & Analytics practice provides a comprehensive portfolio of services and accelerators that enable organizations to unlock the full value of their data. From data lake and warehouse modernization to advanced analytics, AI, and real-time data observability, Applogika empowers enterprises to design resilient architectures that deliver trusted, actionable insights at scale.

By leveraging its deep expertise in data engineering, governance, and Generative AI, Applogika helps customers connect fragmented data sources, ensure compliance, and operationalize analytics to drive business outcomes faster. These capabilities form the foundation for AI-readiness, allowing organizations to transition confidently from insight to innovation on AWS.

Applogika helps customers:

1. Connect and harmonize data from legacy and modern systems in real time

2. Proactively build , implement end to end Data & Analytics solutions

3.Deliver trusted, analytics-ready data to drive AI and machine learning and Generative AI use cases

4.Enrich datasets with geospatial and contextual intelligence and others.

“Organizations today are under immense pressure to get their data right for Generative AI , while simultaneously scaling analytics, enabling AI-driven insights, and delivering real-time customer experiences,” said Suresh Patnam, Managing Partner at Applogika. “Trusted, well-governed data is the foundation that makes all of this possible, and at Applogika, we’re committed to helping our customers achieve that with speed, precision, and confidence.”



AWS provides scalable, flexible, and cost-effective cloud solutions that empower organizations of all sizes , from startups to global enterprises. To ensure customers can seamlessly integrate and deploy these solutions, AWS created the AWS Competency Program, which helps businesses identify trusted partners with proven technical expertise and deep industry experience.



Through the AWS Competency Program, customers can identify AWS Partners like Applogika that demonstrate deep technical expertise and a proven track record of helping enterprises modernize and innovate with Data. Applogika has also achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency and the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency, underscoring its leadership in accelerating innovation, modernizing legacy systems, and enabling customers to harness the power of AI on AWS. With proven expertise across Cloud, Migration, Modernization , Data, and Generative AI, Applogika supports the full spectrum of AWS use cases — empowering organizations to build, scale, and transform with confidence.

About Applogika

Applogika is a technology services company focused on data, AI, and cloud modernization. With a global team of experts and deep AWS expertise, Applogika helps enterprises modernize their data ecosystems, implement trusted analytics platforms, and accelerate their journey to AI-driven transformation. Learn more at www.applogika.com

.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.