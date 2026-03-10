The ReelMap Launches ReelMap Studio Mobile App to Help Real Estate Agents Create Video Content

ReelMap launches ReelMap Studio, a mobile app designed to help real estate agents create video content consistently with guided prompts and AI-assisted talking points. ReelMap Studio displaying on-screen prompts that guide real estate agents while recording property and market update videos. ReelMap Studio mobile app interface showing options to create property tour videos, lifestyle videos, and local guide videos for real estate marketing

The new mobile app provides prompts designed to help agents create short-form video about listings, neighborhoods, and local markets.

Agents already have the most powerful video tool in their pocket — their phone. The real challenge is knowing what to say once the camera starts recording.” — Robert Gomez, Founder

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ReelMap today announced the launch of ReelMap Studio , a mobile application designed to help real estate agents create video content more consistently as video continues to play a growing role in how buyers explore homes and neighborhoods online.Video has become an increasingly common way for consumers to research homes, neighborhoods, and local communities. Social media platforms and short-form video formats have expanded how properties are presented to potential buyers, allowing agents to showcase not only listings but also nearby amenities, lifestyle features, and community highlights.As a result, many real estate professionals have begun incorporating video into their marketing strategies.Despite the widespread availability of smartphones and video tools, however, producing video consistently can still be challenging for many agents.Some professionals report that one of the most common obstacles is not the recording technology itself but determining what topics to cover and how to structure short-form video content.Agents often balance video marketing with client work, showings, negotiations, and administrative responsibilities, which can make planning and producing content difficult to maintain regularly.ReelMap Studio was developed to help address that challenge by providing agents with prompts and suggested talking points designed specifically for real estate video content.The mobile app includes prompts for several types of video commonly used by agents, including property walkthroughs, neighborhood introductions, local lifestyle content, and market updates.According to Robert Gomez, founder of The ReelMap, the goal is to make the video creation process easier for agents who want to share their local expertise.“Many agents already have the tools to record video on their phone,” Gomez said. “What often slows them down is deciding what to talk about once the camera starts recording. ReelMap Studio provides prompts designed to make that process easier.”Short-form video in particular has seen rapid growth across platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, where users frequently explore places, businesses, and neighborhoods through visual content.For real estate professionals, this trend has created new opportunities to introduce buyers to properties and communities through video storytelling.Industry observers note that as video becomes more integrated into real estate marketing, tools that simplify content creation may become increasingly important for agents seeking to maintain a consistent online presence.ReelMap Studio represents the content creation component of the broader ReelMap platform, which focuses on connecting property and neighborhood video content to geographic locations to help buyers visually explore homes and communities.The application is currently available on the Apple App Store and includes a free version that allows agents to explore the platform’s core features.About The ReelMapThe ReelMap is a real estate technology platform built with a broker-first philosophy, designed to help brokerages support their agents in creating and distributing location-based video content.As automation and listing platforms have increasingly shaped the digital home search experience, The ReelMap focuses on bringing visibility back to real estate professionals by connecting their knowledge of homes, neighborhoods, and communities directly to geographic locations.By linking property videos, neighborhood insights, and local lifestyle content to maps, the platform enables buyers to explore homes and communities while highlighting the agents who serve those markets.

