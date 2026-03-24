San Antonio Real Estate Team Focuses on Helping Business Owners and Global Buyers Navigate Homeownership Challenges

From the moment it happened… to the moment it felt real. A San Antonio family celebrating their path to homeownership after being told no. Military Family standing in front of their new home in San Antonio—this is what it looks like when the right path finally opens. The moment it becomes real. A San Antonio family embracing homeownership after overcoming the challenges of a non-traditional path.

Alternative financing and new construction options for buyers with non-traditional income or documentation in San Antonio

Business owners don’t struggle because they lack income—they struggle because the system doesn’t understand how they earn it. That’s why we focus on finding a path forward.” — Robert Gomez, Texas Broker

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As entrepreneurship and global investment continue to grow across Texas, many qualified buyers are facing an unexpected challenge: despite strong income or capital, they are often denied when trying to purchase a home.For Robert Gomez, team leader of the Monteverde Group at Keller Williams Heritage, this issue is not theoretical - it’s personal.“As a business owner myself, I’ve faced those same barriers,” Gomez says. “You can be building something real, generating income, but when it comes time to qualify, the system doesn’t always recognize it.”Traditional lending was designed around predictable W-2 income, not for entrepreneurs, foreign investors, or individuals navigating transitions in how they earn and document income. As a result, a growing number of capable buyers are being overlooked—not because they lack the ability to purchase, but because they do not fit a traditional model.For many buyers, this raises important questions:Why can someone earn good money and still not qualify for a home?In many cases, business owners reduce their taxable income through deductions and reinvestment. While this is beneficial for running a business, it can make their income appear lower on paper to traditional lenders.What about buyers who are earning income but using alternative documentation, including ITINs?There are financing options that consider different forms of documentation, including ITINs and international income sources. These programs are not always widely explained, but they do exist depending on the buyer’s situation.Are there real options after being denied?In some cases, yes. Alternative financing, owner financing, and certain new construction programs may provide paths forward that traditional lending does not offer.Instead of accepting those limitations, Gomez built his business around solving them.With over 12 years of experience in San Antonio real estate, the Monteverde Group specializes in helping business owners, self-employed professionals, foreign investors purchasing U.S. property, and individuals in transition find a path to homeownership—even after being denied by traditional lenders.“We’ve lived this,” Gomez explains. “When the traditional route didn’t work, we had to find another way. Now we help others do the same.”Through a network of long-standing relationships, the team provides access to alternative financing options, owner financing opportunities, and non-traditional lending solutions, including pathways for clients using ITINs or alternative forms of documentation.The Monteverde Group has helped numerous clients move forward despite credit challenges, recent bankruptcies, self-employed or non-traditional income, and international or non-traditional documentation structures.As specialists in new construction homes in San Antonio , the team also helps clients navigate builder incentives, financing programs, and opportunities that are often overlooked by traditional buyers.“We understand the grind of building something,” Gomez says. “Whether it’s a business, an investment portfolio, or a new life in a new place, there are challenges. That’s why we don’t stop at the first no—we look for the right path forward.”As San Antonio continues to attract both entrepreneurs and international buyers, the gap between traditional lending and real-world buyers continues to widen.“The system wasn’t built for everyone,” Gomez adds. “But that doesn’t mean opportunity isn’t there.”For Business Owners and Global Buyers Ready to Explore Their OptionsBusiness owners, self-employed professionals, foreign investors, and buyers using ITINs or alternative documentation in San Antonio can explore their options by visiting:About Monteverde Group | Keller Williams Heritage San AntonioThe Monteverde Group, led by Robert Gomez at Keller Williams Heritage, is a San Antonio, Texas real estate team specializing in helping business owners, self-employed professionals, foreign investors, and non-traditional buyers purchase homes. With over 12 years of experience, the team provides guidance on alternative financing options, including owner financing, non-traditional lending solutions, and new construction home purchases. Monteverde Group works with clients using ITINs, international documentation, or non-traditional income structures, helping them navigate the homebuying process in San Antonio and surrounding areas.

San Antonio Business Owners Finding New Paths to Homeownership

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