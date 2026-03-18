How Buyers Explore Homes Is Changing as Compass-Redfin and Keller Williams-Zillow Expand Focus on Search and Exposure

“Illustration of how buyers explore homes and neighborhoods through different digital experiences.”

As industry partnerships emphasize listing visibility, The ReelMap introduces a discovery-based platform focused on how buyers engage before they search

The industry is fighting over who shows the listings. We’re focused on who shapes the decision before the search even begins.” — Robert Gomez, Founder of The ReelMap

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The way buyers explore homes is evolving.Recent industry developments — including the alignment of Compass and Redfin, along with Keller Williams’ collaboration with Zillow — reflect a continued focus on expanding listing exposure, pre-market visibility, and search-based distribution.These initiatives are designed to increase reach and provide sellers with broader access to potential buyers.At the same time, consumer behavior is shifting.Today’s buyers are increasingly engaging with video content, neighborhood insights, and local exploration before defining specific search criteria. The ReelMap , a real estate technology platform, is introducing a discovery-based model designed to support this earlier stage of the homebuying journey.“Search remains an essential part of real estate,” said Robert Gomez, founder of The ReelMap.“However, many buyers are spending more time exploring areas, communities, and lifestyle through video before they begin filtering listings.”The platform enables real estate professionals to map video content to specific geographic locations, allowing buyers to experience homes, neighborhoods, and surrounding amenities through a visual, location-based interface.Rather than existing only within social media feeds, content on The ReelMap is structured into a persistent, map-based format that can be revisited and explored over time.“Video continues to play a growing role in how properties are presented,” Gomez said.“What is evolving is how that content is organized and how long it remains accessible.”The ReelMap allows agents and brokerages to build a library of geo-tagged content, including property tours, neighborhood overviews, and local business highlights, all tied to specific locations.As artificial intelligence and search platforms continue to expand access to listing data, platforms that provide context, perspective, and localized insight are becoming increasingly relevant in the decision-making process.“In a digital environment where information is widely accessible, context becomes more valuable,” Gomez said.“Buyers are not only evaluating properties — they are also evaluating the experience of living in a place.”According to the company, brokerages that adopt structured video discovery early may strengthen how their markets are presented online over time.“As more content becomes available, the way it is organized will play an important role,” Gomez said.“Early adoption may help brokerages establish a stronger presence in how their local market is explored by future buyers.”The ReelMap is currently onboarding agents and brokerages across multiple markets, with a focus on building location-based video ecosystems that support both buyers and real estate professionals.About The ReelMapThe ReelMap is a real estate technology platform designed to connect property and neighborhood video content directly to geographic locations. The platform enables agents and brokerages to create structured, location-based video libraries that support modern home discovery and enhance how buyers explore real estate markets.

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