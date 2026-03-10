Garrison Flood Control Systems Awarded Sourcewell Contract for Advanced Water Management Solutions

Garrison Flood Control Sourcewell Coorperative Contract Award Garrison Flood Control Sourcewell Coop Contract Award Flood Barriers

As an awarded Sourcewell contract holder, Garrison Flood Control provides public agencies with streamlined access to industry-leading flood protection products.

As an approved Sourcewell vendor, we are enhancing the purchasing process of government entities and schools by allowing agency partners to purchase our flood products under a negotiated contract.” — Arnon Rosan, CEO

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garrison (Flood Control) Systems, LLC. announces that it has been awarded a contract through Sourcewell , a cooperative purchasing agency serving public agencies, non-profits, and educational institutions. This contract will enhance procurement processes for water management solutions, such as temporary flood barriers , water dams, flood mitigation systems, flood gates, aluminum flood walls, water pumps, flood control solutions and more across various organizations.The collaboration smooths the procurement processes for flood control barriers and water diversion products, for governmental entities, non-profits, and educational institutions across the region, enabling them to navigate the complexities of purchasing these products with greater ease and efficiency.Members of Sourcewell will benefit from access to Garrison’s wide range of flood barrier solutions, designed to meet diverse mitigation needs, cost-effectively, via a streamlined procurement process. This partnership enhances the purchasing experience, enabling members to leverage collective buying power for tangible savings.About Sourcewell & Garrison Partnership --Sourcewell provides a competitive advantage to its members through its extensive library of competitively solicited contracts, allowing members to access high-quality goods and services. By leveraging Garrison Flood Control’s expertise in stormwater and flood mitigation solutions, this partnership enhances service delivery and optimizes pricing and speed of delivery for its members.Contract Award Details --Master Agreement Contract #040825-GAR(Flood Control Barriers & Water Control Management Systems)The contract award encompasses a wide range of Garrison products and services aimed at simplifying procurement of essential flood mitigation systems designed to protect members' vulnerable assets. As part of this award, Garrison Flood Control Systems will supply the following product categories:Flood Control Barriers and Water Control Systems: Solutions that effectively prevent water intrusion in vulnerable areas, including the Hammerhead™ Aluminum Flood-Log System, the Mayim™ Temporary L-Shaped Flood Barriers, Oyster™ Automatic Self-Rising Mechanical Flood Gate, Stingray™ Perimeter Flood Dam, Mako™ Inflatable Flood Barriers, Guppy™ Water Filled Flood Control Tubes, Serpent™ Inflatable Flood Berms, and other flood mitigation products.Sourcewell Member Exclusive Access & Pricing --- Access to Solicited Contracts: Sourcewell offers its members a diverse catalog of competitively solicited contracts that cover a broad range of goods and services. This enables agencies to streamline their procurement processes and make cost-effective purchasing decisions.- Customized Risk Management Solutions: With Garrison Flood Control's expertise in flood mitigation, the contract includes tailored services that address the specific needs and challenges faced by member organizations. This could involve risk assessments, insurance evaluations, and strategic guidance to mitigate risks effectively.- Training and Support: The partnership includes provisions for training and support services to help members navigate the procurement landscape. This may involve workshops, webinars, and one-on-one consultations to ensure that organizations can maximize their engagement with the cooperative purchasing contracts.- Enhanced Service Delivery: By integrating best practices in procurement and risk management, the contract aims to significantly improve service delivery standards. This ensures that members receive timely, efficient, and high-quality services that align with their organizational missions.- Collective Purchasing Power: The contract leverages the collective buying power of all Sourcewell members. This helps organizations to negotiate better prices and foster relationships with vendors, ultimately leading to more favorable purchasing terms.- Compliance and Governance Support: Garrison Flood’s inclusion in the contract helps ensure that all procurement processes comply with applicable regulations and governance standards, providing peace of mind to member organizations.- Continuous Innovation and Initiatives: Members can expect ongoing evaluations and improvements to procurement strategies based on feedback and performance metrics, ensuring that the services evolve alongside member needs.About Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing --Sourcewell is a leading cooperative purchasing organization that offers competitively solicited contracts to government agencies, non-profits, municipalities and educational institutions. By doing so, it enables these entities to optimize their resources and concentrate on their core missions while benefiting from the power of collective buying.About Garrison Flood Control Systems --Garrison Flood Control Systems has been a leader in providing innovative flood management solutions, dedicated to helping communities protect against the threats posed by flooding. With a focus on quality, compliance, and customer support, Garrison remains committed to delivering excellent service and effective products that meet the needs of its clients.

Watch The Garrison Sourcewell Contract Launch Event Interview

