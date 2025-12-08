Florida Court Orders $4.3M Judgment Against Floodwater Pros and Robert D. Waring for Willful Deceptive Trade Practices

Garrison (Flood Control) Systems, LLC. Hammerhead™ Aluminum Flood-Log System - Made in the USA Hammerhead™ Aluminum Flood Panel System - Made in the USA

Florida Court Enters Judgment of $4.3+ Million Against Floodwater Pros, LLC and Owner Robert D. Waring for Willful IP Infringement and Deceptive Trade Practices

Customers should be wary of counterfeit or low-grade alternatives, such as the ‘Fortress Flood Barrier’ pushed by Floodwater Pros. The court found their actions deceptive and unlawful.” — Arnon Rosan, CEO

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garrison ( Flood Control ) Systems, LLC., a U.S. manufacturer of engineered flood-barrier systems, has secured a Final Judgment totaling $4,309,127.26 from the Circuit Court of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit in Fort Myers, Lee County, Florida, against Floodwater Pros , Inc. and its owner, Robert D. Waring.The judgment arises from findings of misappropriation of Garrison’s intellectual property, deceptive trade practices, and false advertising. It includes permanent injunctions, mandatory disclosures, and interest accruing at a rate of 9.12% per year until the judgment is paid in full. Garrison Systems , LLC., was represented by Holland & Knight LLP in Tampa, Florida. This ruling, under Case No.: 2025-CA-001382, follows an arbitration award issued by Retired Judge Donald H. Mason on October 19, 2025. The arbitration determined that Waring and Floodwater Pros:• Misappropriated Garrison’s photographs, trade dress, and marketing materials across websites, social media platforms, marketplaces, at events, on vehicle wraps, and various advertising channels.• Made claims of affiliation with Garrison, misleading consumers into believing they were purchasing genuine Garrison systems, including the Hammerhead™ Aluminum Flood-Log System.• Sold imitation products imported from China while promoting Garrison's U.S.-manufactured products.• Publicly acknowledged sales of at least $500,000 from these infringing activities.• Continued to engage in these practices even after a court-ordered permanent injunction was issued in July 2025.The arbitrator calculated total unjust enrichment damages at $1,414,256, which were tripled, resulting in a total award of $4,242,768, along with associated expert fees and costs. The Court has confirmed this full award, allowing Garrison to commence enforcement.Permanent Injunction and Restrictions –In conjunction with the monetary damages, the July 23, 2025 Permanent Injunction prohibits Waring and Floodwater Pros from:• Using or displaying any of Garrison’s photographs, marketing materials, trade dress, or images.• Suggesting or implying any affiliation with Garrison.• Making false or misleading statements, including claims regarding the manufacturing of Garrison products or sales of equivalent systems.• Engaging in any advertising or marketing that references Garrison.The Court has warned that any violations may result in contempt sanctions.Statement from Arnon Rosan, CEO of Garrison Systems –“This judgment establishes a clear precedent,” said Arnon Rosan, President & CEO of Garrison Systems. “We are committed to protecting our intellectual property domestically or overseas, and will take action against any unauthorized use or distribution of misleading products and information.”Rosan urges consumers to be cautious of counterfeit or alternative products that have been marketed under misleading pretenses, such as the ‘Fortress Flood Barrier’ previously marketed and sold by Floodwater Pros.About The Case –• Case Title: Garrison Systems, LLC v. Robert D. Waring and Floodwater Pros, Inc.• Case No.: 2025-CA-001382, Twentieth Judicial Circuit, Fort Myers, Lee County, Florida• Initial Complaint Filed: March 12, 2025• Defaults Entered: June 25, 2025• Permanent Injunction Entered: July 23, 2025• Arbitration Award: October 19, 2025• Final Judgment Entered: December 5, 2025 (Total: $4,309,127.26 plus interest)Garrison was represented by Michael Burke, Partner at Holland & Knight LLP Law Firm.Tampa Address: 100 North Tampa Street, Suite 4100 | Tampa, Florida 33602Phone: 813-227-6704Website: www.hklaw.com About Garrison (Flood Control) Systems, LLC. –Garrison Systems is a U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced flood-barrier protection systems, including the Hammerhead™ Aluminum Flood Panel System and the Oyster™ Self-Rising Flood Barrier. Garrison designs and engineers solutions that safeguard critical infrastructure, commercial assets, and residential properties throughout North America from flooding, severe weather, hurricanes, flash floods, coastal storms, king tides, riverine flooding, and other weather-related disasters.

