Garrison Flood Control Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New State-of-the-Art Pompano Beach Florida Facility

Garrison Flood Control Team at Pompano Beach, FL Garrison Flood Control Facility Pompano Beach, FL Garrison Flood Control Installation Division

This strategic expansion significantly boosts production, operational efficiency, and rapid-response capabilities to meet rising demands for flood protection.

Our expanded facility reflects our commitment to scaling production and accelerating delivery of hurricane-proven flood protection systems, ensuring properties are safeguarded when it matters most.” — Arnon Rosan, CEO

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garrison™ Flood Control Systems, LLC, a leading manufacturer of advanced flood barrier and water mitigation solutions, announces the opening of its new 30,000-square-foot headquarters, manufacturing, fabrication and distribution facility in Pompano Beach, Florida. This strategic expansion significantly enhances the company’s production capabilities, operational efficiency, and rapid-response capacity amid growing global demand for effective flood protection solutions.The new state-of-the-art facility serves as a critical hub for Garrison’s USA manufacturing operations, featuring advanced precision cut tooling for its flagship Hammerhead™ Aluminum Flood-Log System , and expanded production lines, including the launch of its patent-pending BlueFIN™ Flood Panel Wall System MAKO™ Inflatable Flood Barrier and Oyster™ Self-Activated Passive Flood Gate System.As climate volatility continues to drive increased flooding risks, Garrison’s expansion strengthens the company's ability to respond rapidly to client needs for tested engineered flood barrier solutions, both in the Florida market, nationwide and on a global scale. Garrison supplies a wide variety of flood protection systems to homeowners, government divisions, educational institutions, military installations, commercial facilities, warehouses, transit systems, power plants, office buildings, retail spaces and other critical infrastructure sections where flood control and stormwater management is required.With a team of more than 60 flood control specialists, Garrison provides end-to-end solutions—from property site assessment and verified engineering analysis, to custom manufacturing and turnkey installation. The company has successfully completed over 5,000 flood protection projects nationwide, with systems rigorously tested and validated against hydrostatic and hydrodynamic pressures in real-world storm conditions.This strategic initiative has added increased warehousing to support both domestic and international distribution. The location also strengthens the company’s Florida-based Installation Division, enabling faster deployment, reduced lead times, and improved responsiveness during severe weather events.Garrison’s Florida Installation Division operates a fully equipped fleet of 11 specialized vehicles, outfitted with advanced tooling and precision equipment to ensure efficient, high-quality installations across the Southeast, with nationwide capabilities as needed.The company’s continued growth is underscored by key certifications and partnerships, including an active Florida State General Contractor License, cooperative purchasing contracts through Sourcewell and TIPS-USA, and an exclusive SOSA agreement with the Canadian government. Garrison’s integrated network of in-house engineers, expansive authorized dealer network, and international partners ensures localized expertise backed by U.S.-based manufacturing excellence.As extreme weather events become more frequent and unpredictable, Garrison Flood Control remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering high-performance systems designed to safeguard property, infrastructure, and communities.About Garrison Flood ControlGarrison Flood Control is a U.S.-based manufacturer and professional installer of premium flood protection systems. The company specializes in engineered flood barriers, automatic flood defense systems, water diversion solutions, and full-service fabrication and installations. Known for its focus on quality, speed, and reliability, Garrison has completed thousands of projects across Florida and throughout the United States and is recognized as an innovative global leader of advanced flood mitigation solutions.

Plan-Prepare-Protect, with Garrison Flood Control

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