Potentiate Ventures Invests in SellCord to Accelerate Walmart.com Growth

Potentiate Ventures announces its investment in SellCord to support growth and expansion within the Walmart Marketplace ecosystem.

Strategic advisor Eytan Wiener joins leadership efforts to support expansion, diversification, and scale.

Eytan brings a unique combination of marketplace expertise, operator experience, and strategic insight. Having him as both an investor and advisor is a major advantage as we continue to grow SellCord” — Michael Lebhar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Potentiate Ventures has announced an investment in SellCord, an agency and technology platform focused on helping brands scale their businesses on Walmart.com. Alongside the investment, eCommerce entrepreneur and investor Eytan Wiener, founder of Potentiate Ventures, will take on a strategic advisory role to help guide the company’s next phase of growth.SellCord works with consumer brands to build, optimize, and scale their presence within the Walmart ecosystem. The company partners with national brands looking to expand their digital penetration, as well as eCommerce-native brands seeking to diversify beyond Amazon and expand into omnichannel retail through Walmart. Through a combination of strategic services and proprietary technology, SellCord helps brands accelerate growth on one of the fastest-growing commerce platforms.Eytan has been advising SellCord and its CEO, Michael Lebhar, over the past year and will continue working closely with the leadership team as the company expands its technology platform, service offerings, and client base.“SellCord has built a strong reputation helping brands unlock the potential of Walmart’s ecosystem,” said Wiener. “I’ve been working closely with Michael and the team and have been impressed by both the opportunity and the execution. Through Potentiate Ventures’ investment and my ongoing advisory role, I’m excited to help the company grow, diversify its services, and scale to the next level.”As part of the partnership, Wiener will support strategic initiatives across growth, partnerships, and potential future acquisitions. His experience building and exiting eCommerce companies and advising marketplace technology firms will help guide SellCord’s expansion as Walmart continues to gain traction among global brands.Michael Lebhar, CEO of SellCord, welcomed the partnership:“Eytan brings a unique combination of marketplace expertise, operator experience, and strategic insight. Having him as both an investor and advisor is a major advantage as we continue to grow SellCord and build new technology and solutions that help brands succeed across the Walmart ecosystem.”SellCord continues to expand its technology platform, services, and strategic partnerships as more brands look to diversify beyond Amazon and tap into the rapidly growing Walmart ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.