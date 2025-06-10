Eytan Wiener Launches Potentiate Ventures, a Strategic Advisory and Investment Firm for High-Growth Companies

Multi-exit founder and former CEO of Getida launches new firm to help e-commerce, logistics, and SaaS businesses scale, raise, and exit.

When growth gets messy, founders need real-world operators in their corner - not just advice, but guidance they can act on. That's what Potentiate Ventures brings to the table.” — Eytan Wiener

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serial entrepreneur and seasoned operator Eytan Wiener has announced the launch of Potentiate Ventures, a strategic advisory and investment firm focused on helping high-potential companies accelerate growth, secure capital, and navigate successful exits.With over 15 years of experience building and exiting companies - including Quantum Networks ( acquired by Advantage Solutions [NASDAQ: ADV]), the Prosper Show ( acquired by Emerald Expositions [NYSE: EEX]), and most recently Getida, where he served as CEO - Wiener is now turning his attention to working alongside other founders navigating complex growth and funding challenges.“I’ve seen firsthand how many great companies stall not because they lack capital, but because they lack strategic clarity and experienced support when it matters most,” said Wiener. “Potentiate is about bringing that real-world operator expertise to the table, not just advice, but hands-on guidance founders can actually use.”Through Potentiate Ventures, Wiener and his team works directly with leadership teams on go-to-market strategy, market expansion, capital advisory, and M&A readiness. In addition to advisory, the firm makes select strategic investments where it can bring both capital and operational value.Potentiate is currently advising and supporting several early and growth-stage companies across e-commerce infrastructure, logistics tech, and B2B SaaS.“This is the clearest I’ve ever been on how I want to spend my time and who I want to help,” added Wiener. “Potentiate brings together everything I’ve learned from the last 15 years and puts it to work for the next generation of founders.”Explore Potentiate’s approach, services, and founder-focused portfolio at www.potentiate.vc For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact Eytan Wiener at eytan@potentiate.vc

