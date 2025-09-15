Potentiate Ventures Invests in ConnectBooks as Eytan Wiener Joins to Transform eCommerce Accounting

Potentiate Ventures and ConnectBooks announce strategic partnership and investment to transform eCommerce accounting. Eytan Wiener, Founder of Potentiate Ventures and newly appointed Head of Growth at ConnectBooks

Wiener becomes Head of Growth, bringing nearly two decades of eCommerce leadership to scale the platform among sellers, bookkeepers, and fintech partners.

ConnectBooks is positioned to transform eCommerce accounting, giving sellers and their advisors true clarity and control over their numbers. That’s why I’m excited to help scale it” — Eytan Wiener

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Potentiate Ventures announced its investment in ConnectBooks , with founder Eytan Wiener also joining the company as Head of Growth.eCommerce sellers and their financial partners have long struggled with fragmented data and incomplete visibility across sales channels. ConnectBooks was built to solve that challenge with a platform that delivers accurate reconciliation, profitability tracking, and real-time inventory insights. Recognizing its potential to transform how sellers and their advisors manage financial visibility, Potentiate Ventures has invested in ConnectBooks to fuel its next stage of growth.Wiener brings nearly two decades of experience building and scaling eCommerce companies, including Quantum Networks (acquired by Advantage Solutions, NASDAQ: ADV) and Prosper Show (acquired by Emerald Expositions, NYSE: EEX). Most recently, he served as CEO of Getida, which he grew globally before its successful exit to private equity. Having also been a ConnectBooks customer, Wiener understands firsthand the value of its technology.Without true inventory visibility, sellers risk tying up cash in slow-moving products, missing profitability signals, and making decisions on incomplete data. ConnectBooks closes that gap by integrating inventory across all locations, surfacing critical insights such as aged stock and turnover trends. This enables sellers and their accountants to manage working capital more effectively and protect margins.Unlike many tools built by pure software teams, ConnectBooks was designed by accountants and bookkeepers who think like sellers. Every feature has been shaped, and continues to be refined, in an active bookkeeping practice, ensuring it solves real-world eCommerce challenges in real time.“As someone who has built and scaled multiple eCommerce businesses, I’ve felt firsthand how fragmented financial data holds sellers back. When I used ConnectBooks, I immediately saw it was solving a problem I wished I’d addressed years ago. I believe ConnectBooks is positioned to transform how multi-channel sellers approach financial clarity and become the go-to platform in this space, which is why I’m thrilled to invest and help drive its growth,” said Wiener.ConnectBooks is also developing AI-powered tools that transform its complete financial data into actionable recommendations, helping sellers and their advisors make proactive, data-driven decisions.“Partnering with Eytan allows us to focus on expanding adoption among eCommerce bookkeepers and accountants, equipping them with a powerful, purpose-built platform to support sellers in today’s complex multi-channel landscape,” said Nachman Lieser, Founder of ConnectBooks.Northbound Group served as exclusive financial advisor to ConnectBooks on its strategic investment from Potentiate Ventures.About ConnectBooksConnectBooks is a leading multi-channel eCommerce reconciliation platform that gives sellers and their financial partners clarity, control, and confidence in their numbers. Built by accountants and bookkeepers who think like sellers, every feature has been shaped — and continues to be refined — in an active bookkeeping practice to ensure it solves real-world challenges. ConnectBooks delivers accurate reconciliation, true profitability tracking, and actionable inventory insights across every major channel. The platform integrates seamlessly with Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, eBay, and TikTok, and partners with QuickBooks and Xero.About Potentiate VenturesPotentiate Ventures partners with exceptional entrepreneurs to scale innovative companies in eCommerce, logistics, AI, and beyond. Founded by Eytan Wiener, Potentiate leverages hands-on operator experience in building, scaling, and guiding category-leading businesses to successful exits—bringing founders not just capital, but proven operating expertise.

