MPD Makes Multiple Arrests in Northeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of three suspects in a burglary that occurred in Northeast.

On March 1, 2026, at approximately 10:21 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the report of a burglary in the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The suspects entered the victim’s apartment when it was unoccupied and took property, including a Shih Tzu puppy, from inside.

On Friday, March 6, 2026, as a result of the detectives' investigation, 28-year-old Cheyanne Williams of no fixed address, 27-year-old Stephen Jackson of Northeast, D.C., and 32-year-old Kalete Johnson of Northeast, D.C. were arrested and charged with Burglary Second Degree.

MPD continues to search for the victim’s Shih Tzu puppy named “Cruz”. Photos of the puppy can be seen below:

CCN: 26027432

