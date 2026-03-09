Rayse Releases RAE, a Conversational AI Engine That Works the Way Agents Do

Real Estate Agent Using RAE

Conversational AI engine eliminates platform friction, letting agents drive the Rayse Agent Value Platform through voice or text.

We stopped asking agents to work the way our platform works. Rayse now works the way agents work. They talk or text about what they’re doing, and RAE handles everything else.” — Christian Dwiggins, Co-CEO, Rayse

CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rayse , Inc. today announced RAE (Rayse Assistant Engine), a conversational AI built directly into its Agent Value Platform. Designed to function as a personal assistant that lives on the agent’s phone, RAE lets real estate agents log work, update client journeys, and drive the entire platform through natural voice or text conversation, distributed through MLS and association partnerships nationwide. The update eliminates the portal-based workflows that have historically limited engagement with prop tech tools.The Rayse platform was designed to combat negative consumer sentiment about agents by making the behind-the-scenes work visible: property research, showing coordination, lender calls, negotiation prep, and everything else clients never see. A professional client portal presents this work in real time, making agents look like the professionals they are.RAE makes all of it effortless. Instead of logging into a portal and clicking through forms, agents simply converse with RAE as they go about their day. RAE understands real estate context, logs activities with appropriate detail and duration, advances client journeys, and keeps client-facing portals updated automatically.“We stopped asking agents to work the way our platform works. Rayse now works the way agents work. They talk or text about what they’re doing, and RAE handles everything else. Their clients see every showing, every call, every hour of prep, automatically.”— Christian Dwiggins, Co-CEO, RayseCritically, RAE was built from the ground up inside the Rayse system, not bolted on from a third-party AI provider. No agent or client data leaves the platform. The architecture is LLM-agnostic, allowing Rayse to evolve with the AI landscape while maintaining enterprise-grade privacy and security standards, a key consideration for the MLS organizations and associations distributing Rayse to their members.Early response has been strong, with engagement and adoption metrics trending upward across Rayse’s partner network since launch. Upcoming capabilities push RAE further into personal assistant territory: conversational journey summaries give agents instant status updates on any client, while proactive reminders flag stalled journeys, surface forgotten to-dos, and suggest next steps. RAE is evolving into the kind of assistant every agent wishes they had, one that never forgets a detail and always knows what needs to happen next.The launch reflects Rayse’s broader commitment to investing in agents. The company’s engagement strategy centers on masterclass programming with respected industry voices, designed as genuine professional development rather than product promotion. The philosophy is straightforward: invest in agents first, and platform engagement follows.About RayseRayse is the Agent Value Platform, distributed through MLS and association partnerships, combining activity logging, client journey tracking, a professional client portal, and RAE, a conversational AI engine that lets agents drive the platform through natural language. For more information, visit rayse.com.

