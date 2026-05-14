Momentum MLS Introduces Rayse to Deliver a More Transparent Client Experience

The new partnership helps agents showcase their value while delivering the transparency and communication clients expect today.

Momentum MLS reflects progress and forward movement. Partnering with Rayse gives members a modern, transparent tool to deliver a stronger client experience.” — Kim Everett, CEO of Momentum MLS

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum MLS (formerly WARDEX MLS) and Rayse today announced a new partnership designed to elevate the real estate experience for both agents and their clients bringing greater transparency, real-time communication, and a clear demonstration of agent value to every step of the transaction.At a time when clarity and trust matter more than ever, this partnership arrives at the perfect moment aligning Momentum MLS’s forward-thinking evolution with Rayse’s mission to help agents showcase their work and guide clients with confidence.Through this collaboration, Momentum MLS subscribers will gain access to Rayse as a member benefit, empowering agents to deliver a modern, transparent, and fully connected client experience.A New Standard for Client TransparencyRayse is the agent value platform that allows real estate professionals to clearly communicate their value throughout the entire buying and selling journey. Through structured, easy-to-follow client journeys, agents can guide clients step-by-step while showcasing the time, effort, and expertise that goes into every transaction.Clients stay informed through a dynamic Client Portal that provides real-time visibility into progress, next steps, and key milestones, creating a more confident and collaborative experience.Powered by AI and Built for How Agents Actually WorkWith the introduction of RAE (Rayse Assistant Engine) and the newly enhanced mobile app, agents can now update their client journeys instantly, right from the field.Whether touring homes, writing offers, or attending inspections, agents can:Capture updates in real time using voice or textAutomatically track activities like showings, time, and milesKeep client journeys fully up to date, even when on the go!This on-the-go functionality ensures that the Client Portal reflects the true, real-time story of the transaction, making agent value more visible than ever before.The Right Moment for MomentumAs Momentum MLS steps into its new identity, this partnership represents more than just a technology rollout, it signals a shared commitment to innovation, agent success, and a better client experience.Together, Momentum MLS and Rayse are helping agents meet the expectations of today’s consumer: transparency, communication, and professionalism at every stage.Leadership PerspectiveKim Everett, CEO of Momentum MLS“Rebranding to Momentum MLS reflects our commitment to progress and forward movement. Partnering with Rayse allows us to give our members a powerful tool that aligns perfectly with that vision, helping them deliver a more transparent, modern, and client-focused experience.”Christian Rasmussen, CEO of Rayse“There couldn’t be a better moment for this partnership. Momentum MLS represents growth and innovation, and Rayse is designed to support exactly that, helping agents show their value in real time while building stronger, more trusted relationships with their clients.”About Momentum MLSMomentum MLS (formerly WARDEX MLS) is built on the belief that real estate professionals need more than just data, they need forward momentum. As a modern multiple listing service, Momentum MLS provides the technology, tools, and support agents need to adapt, grow, and thrive in today’s market. Its evolution from WARDEX MLS marks a new chapter focused on innovation, efficiency, and empowering members to deliver exceptional client experiences while keeping their business moving forward.About RayseRayse is a client experience platform designed to help real estate professionals clearly demonstrate their value throughout the entire transaction. By combining structured client journeys, real-time updates, and a collaborative Client Portal, Rayse empowers agents to deliver a transparent and professional experience. With the addition of RAE (Rayse Assistant Engine) and a fully mobile-enabled workflow, agents can now update their progress instantly, ensuring clients stay informed every step of the way.

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