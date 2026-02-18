Rayse and Heartland MLS Launch New Subscriber Benefit Focused on Agent Value, Transparency, and Client Trust

Rayse and Heartland MLS partnership

Rayse continues a strong start to the year with another MLS partnership, bringing education-led engagement and client communication to Heartland MLS customers

Partnering with Heartland MLS allows us to bring that mission directly to agents who want clearer communication, stronger trust, and better client experiences. ” — Christian Dwiggins CEO of Rayse

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rayse , the platform designed to help real estate agents clearly demonstrate their value to clients, today announced a new partnership with Heartland Multiple Listing Service, Inc. (Heartland MLS). Through this collaboration, Rayse will be offered as a subscriber benefit to more than 11,600 real estate professionals serving the Greater Kansas City region across Kansas and Missouri.Heartland MLS is the region’s primary multiple listing service, supporting brokers and agents with trusted data, tools, and education. The partnership with Rayse reflects a shared focus on helping agents articulate value more clearly, build trust earlier in the client relationship, and stand out in an increasingly competitive market.“Agents do real work every day, but too often that work is invisible to clients,” said Christian Dwiggins, CEO of Rayse. “Rayse exists to make agent value visible. Partnering with Heartland MLS allows us to bring that mission directly to agents who want clearer communication, stronger trust, and better client experiences.”A Subscriber Benefit Built Around Education and EngagementThe launch comes as Rayse continues to expand its education-led engagement strategy with MLS partners nationwide. Recent Rayse Masterclasses, led by a rotating cast of well-known industry voices, generated over 8,000 registrations and more than 3,000 live attendees, demonstrating strong demand for practical, agent-first education.Rayse uses these Masterclasses to support MLS partnerships by:- Helping agents understand how to clearly articulate their value to find new clients- Setting expectations around modern client communication that turns clients into advocates- Introducing systems that support transparency throughout the transactionRather than leading with software features, Rayse’s approach centers on how agents work, how clients think, and how trust is built.“MLS partnerships succeed when members feel supported, not overwhelmed,” Dwiggins added. “Our focus is on education, clarity, and adoption, so agents can immediately apply what they learn in their day-to-day business.”Supporting Heartland MLS Agents Where It Matters MostThrough the partnership, Heartland MLS subscribers will gain access to the Rayse platform and agent-centric accompanying educational programming. The future co-branded Masterclasses will continue to drive adoption and engagement for Heartland MLS members, reinforcing a proven and fresh approach from Rayse to which agents consistently respond.About Heartland MLSHeartland Multiple Listing Service, Inc. serves more than 11,600 real estate professionals in the Greater Kansas City region, providing comprehensive listing data, MLS tools, and education to support brokers and agents across Kansas and Missouri. ( https://kcrar.com/kcrar-members/heartland-mls/about-heartland-mls/ About RayseRayse is the agent value and transparency platform for real estate professionals. Rayse helps agents turn real work into clear, client-facing communication that builds trust and demonstrates value throughout the transaction. By combining practical systems with education-led engagement, Rayse partners with MLS organizations to deliver meaningful member benefits that agents can use immediately. ( https://www.rayse.com/

Heartland + Rayse: Making Agent Value Impossible to Ignore

