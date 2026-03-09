Commission on Judicial Selection Nominates Finalist for Second Judicial District Position

CARSON CITY, NV, March 09, 2026 – The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection convened on Wednesday, March 04, 2026, for a meeting to discuss the one applicant, Alexander Morey, for the vacancy in Department 13 of the 2nd Judicial District Court. Department 13 has been made vacant by the resignation of Judge Bridget Robb.

The Commission voted to forward Mr. Morey’s name and application file to Governor Lombardo. The Commission forwarded the name to Governor Lombardo today. As such, the Governor has thirty days from the date of receipt of the applicant’s name to make an appointment, by April 7, 2026.

Nevada attorneys at least 25 years old, with 10 years of legal experience, and 2 years of Nevada legal practice and residency were eligible to apply.

