1 Attorney Applies to Fill Vacancy in the Second Judicial District

For Immediate Release

February 25, 2026

Chief Justice Douglas Herndon announced this afternoon the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection received 1 application from an individual who wishes to fill the judicial opening in Department 13 of the Second Judicial District Court. Department 13 is vacant through the resignation of the Honorable Bridget Robb in early February of this year. The applicant is:

Second Judicial District Department 13

Name Age City of Residence Employer Job Title Alexander Morey 43 Reno Silverman Kattleman Springgate Morey, Chtd. Partner

Nevada attorneys with 10 years of legal experience, including two years of Nevada practice were encouraged to apply for the opening. Interviews to fill this vacancy are tentatively scheduled for March 13, 2026, in Reno. If interviews are deemed necessary by the Commission, they will be streamed live through the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel and will be open to the public. After the interviews, the Commission will nominate finalists to Governor Joe Lombardo.

The Commission is composed of seven permanent members – the Supreme Court Chief Justice, three non-attorneys appointed by the Governor, and three attorneys appointed by the State Bar of Nevada. Neither the Governor nor the State Bar may appoint more than two permanent members from the same political party and cannot appoint two members from the same county. For District Court vacancies, two temporary members are appointed from the judicial district where the vacancy occurs – a non-attorney by the Governor and an attorney by the State Bar – bringing the Commission membership to nine.