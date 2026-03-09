Justice Lidia Stiglich Joins Working Group on Law School Accreditation

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Lidia S. Stiglich has been appointed to a national working group on law school accreditation organized by the Conference of Chief Justices and the Conference of State Court Administrators.

The group operates under the Committee on Legal Education and Admissions Reform (CLEAR), which examines how legal education and attorney licensure systems can better address the nation’s justice gap and strengthen public trust in the legal profession.

Members include leaders from courts, law schools and the legal profession who will study how accreditation standards can support innovation in legal education while maintaining strong preparation for future lawyers. The working group is expected to submit recommendations in December 2026.

Read the full press release: https://www.ncsc.org/news/clear-appoints-15-members-law-school-accreditation-working-group