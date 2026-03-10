Astoria Surpasses $500 Million in ETF Assets

Strong inflows and sustained demand drive firm's continued growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astoria today announces that assets under management (AUM) across its exchange-traded fund (ETF) suite have surpassed $500 million, marking a major milestone for the firm and reflecting strong investor demand for Astoria’s actively managed, quantitatively-driven ETF strategies.Astoria’s ETF platform provides investors with differentiated exposure across actively managed equities, real assets, and dynamic fixed income, areas designed to help investors navigate changing market environments.“Surpassing $500 million in ETF assets is an important milestone for Astoria and reflects the strong momentum we are seeing across our platform,” said John Davi, Founder, CEO and CIO of Astoria. “Investors are increasingly seeking active strategies that combine macro insights with disciplined portfolio construction. Our ETFs are designed to help investors capture global opportunities while managing risk in an environment defined by high inflation, shifting monetary policy, and evolving market leadership.”Astoria’s ETF strategies have gained traction with financial advisors, institutional investors, and model portfolio platforms seeking differentiated portfolio solutions beyond traditional market-cap-weighted exposure. The firm’s investment process integrates macroeconomic analysis, dynamic fixed income, and quantitative portfolio construction with an emphasis on diversification, risk management, and long-term capital appreciation.“Crossing the $500 million mark is a testament to the growing demand for Astoria’s investment philosophy and the partnerships we have built with financial advisors and institutional allocators,” said Bruce Lavine, Head of ETFs and COO at Astoria. “Our focus has been on delivering innovative ETF solutions supported by strong portfolio construction, thoughtful risk management, and high-touch service. We believe the ETF vehicle remains one of the most powerful tools available to investors, and we are excited about the continued growth of our platform.”This milestone follows a period of strong inflows and expanding adoption of Astoria’s strategies as investors seek diversified exposure and disciplined portfolio construction in an increasingly complex market environment.Astoria remains focused on expanding its ETF lineup and continuing to deliver innovative solutions that help investors pursue long-term investment objectives across market cycles.About Astoria Portfolio AdvisorsAstoria Portfolio Advisors is a provider of Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) services for financial advisors, offering customized investment solutions, quantitative stock selection portfolios, and ETFs. Our core services encompass investment management, research, and sub-advisory services.In recent years, Astoria has experienced strong growth in both its ETF vertical as well as its OCIO business and currently is managing and advising on approximately $2.8 billion in total assets under management and advisement.To learn more about the company visit us at https://www.astoriaadvisors.com , on LinkedIn, or on X @AstoriaAdvisorsMedia Contact:Bruce LavineBlavine@astoriaadvisors.com415-634-8530Astoria Portfolio Advisors (“Astoria”) is an SEC registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of Astoria by the SEC nor does it indicate that Astoria has attained a particular level of skill or ability. This material prepared by Astoria is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to serve as a substitute for personalized investment advice or as a recommendation or solicitation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital and past performance does not guarantee future returns. Assets Under Management, and Assets Under Advisement under Astoria are as of March 8, 2026 and are subject to change.

