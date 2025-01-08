Astoria Portfolio Advisors Adds Senior Leadership With ETF Industry Veteran Bruce Lavine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astoria Portfolio Advisors announces that Bruce Lavine has joined as Head of ETFs and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Lavine has over 30 years of experience in asset management with the majority of his career in the ETF industry. He was one of the Founders of the iShares ETF business and later served as the Head of the business in Europe. He also served as the President & COO of WisdomTree Investments.John Davi commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Bruce to Astoria. Bruce brings a wealth of deep experience and varied ETF and asset management experience across strategy, operations, product development and distribution that will serve Astoria well as we continue to build on our strong growth trajectory that has now taken us to approximately $2B in assets under management and advisement.”Mr. Lavine spent 10 years with Barclays Global Investors from 1996 to 2006. He was the CFO and Head of Product Development when iShares launched in 2000 and served as Head of iShares Europe from 2003-2006. He then joined WisdomTree in 2006 and spent 15 years there as President & COO and a Board member. Most recently, Mr. Lavine had launched an innovative ETF startup called NightShares. Mr. Lavine has an MBA from The Darden Business School at the University of Virginia and a BS in Commerce also from the University of Virginia. Mr. Lavine is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).Bruce Lavine added: “I am impressed with the institutional quality investment approach that John and the team have created and I believe the future is very bright for Astoria and its clients. John is one of the leading thinkers on the Street and the Astoria team has navigated portfolios well across a variety of market cycles.” Astoria has launched some very innovative ETFs focused on inflation (PPI), quality (GQQQ), and an equal weight approach designed to help investors manage Magnificent Seven concentration risk (ROE). We will continue to launch products that provide unique investor solutions.’”Mr. Davi has 26 years of experience spanning Portfolio Management, Macro ETF Strategy, Quantitative Research and Equity Derivatives. Prior to founding Astoria, he was Head of Morgan Stanley's Institutional ETF Content, where he advised many of the world's leading investment management firms in quantitative ETF portfolio construction and implementation.About Astoria Portfolio Advisors:Astoria Portfolio Advisors is a leading provider of Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) services for financial advisors, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes asset allocation models, quantitative portfolios, and ETFs. Our core services encompass investment management, research, and sub-advisory services. Astoria is also an ETF sponsor.In recent years, Astoria has experienced strong growth, currently managing and advising on approximately $2 billion in total assets.Three years ago, the company formally entered the ETF space and now proudly offers three ETFs—GQQQ, ROE, and PPI—each listed on the NASDAQ exchange.To learn more about the company visit us at https://www.astoriaadvisors.com , on LinkedIn, or on X @AstoriaAdvisorsMedia Contact:Bruce Lavineblavine@astoriaadvisors.com415-634-8530

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.