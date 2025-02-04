Astoria Portfolio Advisors Crosses $2B Milestone

Strong Growth Continues

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astoria Portfolio Advisors announced today that its assets under management and advisement surpassed $2 billion as of January 2025.”Astoria’s vision has always been to build the best possible portfolios for clients and for us that means utilizing our in house research and developing proprietary tools, products and solutions, that we feel, fit a need in the marketplace.”, said John Davi, CEO & CIO of Astoria Portfolio Advisors. “Much of our growth has come from harnessing the incredible power of the ETF revolution to do asset allocation and get very targeted exposures. We have also added to the ETF universe with our own ETF offerings that have been launched in the past four years.”Astoria's portfolio management approach combines macro and cross-asset expertise with quantitative portfolio construction techniques. The firm utilizes factors and alternatives to build attractive, tax-efficient, and strategic investment solutions. Astoria's solutions range from core risk-based ETF portfolios, thematic ETF strategies, and quantitatively driven stock portfolios. The firm places a particular focus on providing clients with long-term, research-driven investment solutions which reflect thematic and secular investment trends. Astoria's core offerings include investment management, outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO), and ETFs. To learn more, please visit https://www.astoriaadvisors.com/ Bruce Lavine, Astoria's Chief Operating Officer and Head of ETFs added: “It has been an exciting year for Astoria as we have increased the breadth and depth of our client relationships. We strive to deliver a strong lineup of solutions, high quality content, specialized tax optimization strategies and other services that empower our advisors to perform well for their clients”.About Astoria Portfolio Advisors:Astoria Portfolio Advisors is a provider of Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) services for financial advisors, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes asset allocation models, quantitative portfolios, and ETFs. Our core services encompass investment management, research, and sub-advisory services.In recent years, Astoria has experienced strong growth, currently managing and advising on approximately $2 billion in total assets—a 30% increase in 2024.Three years ago, the company formally entered the ETF space and now proudly offers three ETFs, each listed on the NASDAQ exchange.To learn more about the company visit us at https://www.astoriaadvisors.com , on LinkedIn, or on X @AstoriaAdvisors.Media Contact:Bruce Lavineblavine@astoriaadvisors.com415-634-8530Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. Click here for the ROE Prospectus and SAI. Click here for the GQQQ Prospectus and SAI. All fund documents can be found at astoriaadvisorsetfs.com/roe and astoriaadvisorsetfs.com/gqqq. A free hardcopy of any prospectus may be obtained by calling +1.215.882.9983.Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.The Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. The Funds’ investment advisor is Empowered Funds, LLC, which is doing business as ETF Architect.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.