SFM Appointed as Authorized Canadian Distributor for Technologie Optic.ca

DORVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SFM , a provider of customized go-to-market solutions for global brands in the audiovisual, live entertainment, and media production industries, today announced it has been appointed as an authorized Canadian reseller for Technologie Optic.ca products.Technologie Optic.ca is a Canadian manufacturer specializing in optical networking components, including transceivers and connectivity solutions compatible with leading networking equipment brands.Through this partnership, SFM will offer Technologie Optic.ca’s Netgear-compatible transceivers alongside its existing portfolio of Netgear networking hardware. The collaboration allows Canadian channel partners to source both networking equipment and optical connectivity components from a single distributor.Technologie Optic.ca provides a range of optical connectivity solutions including transceivers, optical and direct-attach cables, multiplexing systems, and optical amplifier solutions designed for enterprise networks, data centers, and other high-performance environments.“We are excited to partner with Technologie Optic.ca and expand our portfolio with Netgear-compatible transceivers,” said Ghyslain Berger, Chief Executive Officer at SFM. “Technologie Optic.ca’s rigorous compatibility testing and commitment to product quality align with the standards our customers and channel partners expect. This partnership gives network integrators and IT resellers in Canada access to a reliable local source for the optical components needed to build and scale modern network infrastructure.”“SFM’s proven track record and strong channel relationships make them an ideal partner for our Netgear-compatible transceiver solutions,” said Nicolas Richard, Chief Executive Officer at Technologie Optic.ca. “Together, we are helping Canadian businesses access the connectivity components they need with local support and the assurance of tested compatibility.”About SFMSFM provides customized go-to-market solutions to global brands within the audiovisual, live entertainment, and media production industries. In addition to traditional wholesale distribution services, SFM offers an array of enhanced services designed to help suppliers and customers achieve their full market potential. For more information, visit sfm.ca.About Technologie Optic.caTechnologie Optic.ca Inc. is a Canadian manufacturer with dedicated R&D facilities in advanced optical connectivity, offering a comprehensive catalog of transceivers, direct attach cables, optical cables compatible, passive and active optical systems with the world’s leading networking brands. Committed to quality, compatibility, and customer service, Technologie Optic.ca helps network professionals find the right solution for every deployment. Visit Technologie Optic.ca

