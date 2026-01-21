Shure Introduces SLX-D+ Wireless Microphone System: Trusted By Professionals, Engineered for Everyone

Shure New SLX-D+ Wireless System

Expanded Feature Set Brings Countrywide Deployment, Remote Management, and Feedback Suppression Technology to the Trusted Wireless Line

DORVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shure today announced the SLX-D+ Wireless Microphone System at NAMM 2026, expanding its digital wireless portfolio with advanced features designed for simplified deployment, improved reliability, and flexible system management. SLX-D+ builds on the success of SLX-D and is designed for live performance, houses of worship, education, broadcast, electronic newsgathering (ENG), content creation, and video production applications.SLX-D+ combines wide tuning capability, remote system management, secure transmission, and automatic interference handling in an easy-to-deploy digital wireless solution. The system is intended for both audio professionals and experienced volunteer operators seeking consistent performance with reduced setup complexity.“SLX-D+ represents the next step in making advanced wireless technology more accessible,” said Nick Wood, Associate Vice President, Marketing and Product Management at Shure. “By removing complexity from workflows and expanding features like wide tuning and remote management, SLX-D+ enables users to focus on performance while maintaining confidence in system reliability and audio quality.”Key Features of SLX-D+Wide Tuning for Simplified DeploymentSLX-D+ offers wide tuning across all system components of up to 138 MHz*, allowing systems to operate across multiple frequency bands. This simplifies nationwide deployment and reduces inventory requirements by minimizing the need for region-specific configurations.ShowLinkEase Remote ControlInspired by Shure’s Axient Digital wireless systems, ShowLinkEase enables real-time, two-way communication between receivers and transmitters. Once paired, transmitters automatically reconnect upon power-up, supporting remote RF setup and parameter adjustments without physical access to the device.Automatic Interference ManagementIn the event of RF interference, SLX-D+ can automatically scan for and deploy a clean frequency to both the receiver and transmitter without user intervention, maintaining uninterrupted audio performance.Digital Feedback ReductionIntegrated digital feedback reduction (DFR) algorithms detect and suppress feedback in real time, helping deliver clear and reliable audio in challenging acoustic environments.Mobile System ManagementSLX-D+ supports remote monitoring and control via the Wireless Workbench (WWB) Mobile app, using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity. Users can manage gain, frequency coordination, transmitter locking, battery status, and audio metering directly from a mobile device.Backward Compatibility and Scalable DesignThe system remains compatible with existing SLX-D components and introduces a new half-rack dual receiver for flexible system expansion and simplified upgrades.RF Cascading and Audio SummingRF cascading allows up to three SLX-D+ Quad Receivers to be linked, creating a twelve-channel system without additional accessories. Audio summing on dual and quad receivers enables users to combine and route multiple channels to one or two outputs, simplifying output management and mixer integration.AvailabilitySLX-D+ components will be available beginning February 2026, with selectable system configurations including handheld, bodypack, and portable options. Rechargeable batteries and charging accessories are sold separately.* Wide tuning range may vary by region and regulatory requirements.

