Shure Unveils KSM Studio Microphones: Modern Design Meets Timeless Sound

New Shure KSM Microphones

The new line of condenser microphones delivers premium, true-to-life audio capture with ultra-low self-noise in a sleek, modern design.

DORVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shure, a global leader in professional audio solutions, today announced the launch of its new KSM condenser microphone lineup at NAMM 2026. The new series includes the KSM32C, KSM40C, and KSM44MP, designed for musicians, engineers, and studio professionals seeking accurate, low-noise, true-to-life audio capture.Building on decades of KSM microphone performance, the new models feature upgraded circuitry, precision-engineered capsules, and a modern all-metal design. The KSM series delivers ultra-low self-noise and transparent sound reproduction suited for professional studios, home recording environments, and live applications.“The new KSM microphone line reflects Shure’s ongoing commitment to delivering uncompromising sound quality for audio professionals,” said Eduardo Valdes, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing and Product Management at Shure. “With design and engineering upgrades, multiple capsule options, and premium accessories, the new KSM microphones are built to meet the evolving needs of today’s recording studios while making boutique-level quality more accessible.”New KSM Studio Microphone LineupThe KSM series includes hand-crafted capsules ranging from compact ¾-inch designs to dual-diaphragm 1-inch configurations. Each microphone offers high off-axis rejection, consistent polar response, and flexible performance for vocals, instruments, ensembles, and stereo recording techniques. Features across the lineup include lightweight all-metal construction, advanced shock mounts, and magnetic pop filters.KSM32C — Small Capsule. Big Sound.The KSM32C condenser microphone delivers a smooth, balanced response with extended low-frequency performance. Suitable for vocals, instruments, drum overheads, and ensemble recording, it is available in both stage and studio configurations.Key features:Precision-engineered ¾-inch capsuleExceptional off-axis rejectionFlattest voicing in the KSM lineCompact, durable all-metal designKSM40C — Warmth You Can Feel. Detail You Can Hear.The KSM40C large diaphragm condenser microphone provides natural detail with enhanced proximity effect and a subtle high-frequency boost. It is well suited for vocals, upright bass, guitar amplifiers, and kick drum applications.Key features:1-inch cardioid capsuleUniform polar pattern for consistent placementExtremely low self-noisePremium modern designKSM44MP — Stunning Realism. Exceptional Versatility.The KSM44MP is a dual-diaphragm, multi-pattern condenser microphone offering cardioid, omnidirectional, and bidirectional polar patterns. It delivers stable off-axis performance, natural clarity, and smooth high-frequency detail for vocals, piano, ensembles, and stereo recording techniques.Key features:Selectable polar patterns: cardioid, omnidirectional, bidirectionalFlat frequency response with subtle high-frequency emphasisOptimized low-frequency rejectionUltra-low self-noiseIndustry Feedback“The new KSM microphones have an elegant, low-profile appearance that works beautifully in studio and live environments,” said Greg Norman, Engineer at Electrical Audio. “The extremely low self-noise is immediately noticeable — even during very quiet vocal recordings — and is genuinely impressive.”Included AccessoriesEach KSM microphone ships with professional accessories, including shock mounts, magnetic pop filters, premium zippered carrying cases, threaded adapters, and replacement shock mount bands, depending on the model and configuration.AvailabilityThe new KSM condenser microphone line will be available Spring 2026.

