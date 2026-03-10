WVN Partners with Mugsy to Bring Digital-Level Optimization to Physical Retail

WVN deploys AI agents inside IRL spaces that capture frontline observations, connect them to performance and hyperlocal contextual data, and turn them into self-improving fleet-wide intelligence.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WVN, the pioneering real-world intelligence platform that tells brands how to drive revenue, build customer loyalty, and streamline operations in physical spaces, announced a partnership with Mugsy, the game-changing menswear brand for the modern guy. Mugsy will leverage WVN across their fleet of retail locations, delivering unprecedented visibility into in-store performance and customer behavior to help teams make faster decisions at scale.

WVN tells brands how to optimize their physical spaces by combining owned and nontraditional data sets, pairing together data and an Agentic AI Layer to deliver real-time insights on what's happening (Performance), why it's happening (Context), and how customers feel about it (Sentiment).

"Mugsy has built a loyal following by prioritizing comfort and quality in menswear," said James Chester, CEO and Cofounder at WVN. "With this partnership, they’ll have metrics and insights typically reserved for e-commerce applied to their in-person retail operations, empowering them to confidently act on data-driven decisions that enhance the customer experience across every location."

Early adopters of the WVN platform are experiencing transformative results within their first 75 days, with brands averaging:

• 93% of stores showing improved conversion

• 2.4 pt fleet-wide conversion lift

• 150 hours of manual review time eliminated

WVN continues to revolutionize IRL retail operations across diverse brand categories for better visibility on daily reports, significant time savings on data analysis, and improved communications across the organization.

"E-commerce has known how to optimize interest for conversion for more than a decade with continuous learning loops,” said Katie Williams, CSO and Cofounder of WVN. "Our platform now makes it possible for physical spaces to have access to that same real-time learning capability, helping brands optimize their stores just as effectively as their online counterparts."

About WVN

WVN is an intelligent infrastructure for physical spaces. The platform deploys AI agents inside IRL environments that capture frontline observations, connect them to performance and hyperlocal contextual data, and turn them into self-improving fleet-wide intelligence that tells brands how to drive revenue, build customer loyalty, and streamline operations. Learn more at wearewvn.ai.

About Mugsy

Mugsy is redefining menswear with an obsessive focus on comfort without sacrificing style. Founded on the principle that jeans should feel as good as they look, Mugsy has built a dedicated following through its innovative approach to fit, fabric, and customer experience. For more information, visit mugsyjeans.com.

