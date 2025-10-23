WVN to Participate in Plug and Play’s Second Silicon Valley Batch of 2025

WVN's AI-powered insights transform retail data into measurable growth.

The program represents some of the most promising innovations that are tackling industry challenges with bold ideas and strong execution

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WVN, the AI-native retail intelligence platform redefining how brands measure and optimize in-store performance, has been selected to join the Plug and Play Silicon Valley November Summit. The program connects innovative startups with corporate partners, investors, and mentors driving the future of commerce.

This selection places WVN among a distinguished cohort of companies shaping next-generation retail and consumer experience technology. As part of the three-month program, WVN will gain exposure to Plug and Play’s global network of retail and CPG partners, receive mentorship from industry leaders, and present to investors, corporate executives, and industry leaders.

“Retailers have evolved beyond transactions and are building spaces centered around community, storytelling, and measurable experience,” said James Chester, Cofounder and CEO of WVN. “Plug and Play’s ecosystem provides the perfect platform for WVN to demonstrate how AI and spatial intelligence can turn physical spaces into continuously optimized, data-driven environments.”

WVN’s founding team previously met while building award-winning experiential technology for Google, Nike, TikTok, and Meta. The platform unifies in-store metrics, shopper feedback, and local context to generate real-time, actionable insights. Its modular system—designed to bridge the gap between store floor and HQ—includes digitized end-of-day reporting, sentiment analysis, sales forecasting, and an interactive AI chat interface.

This recognition follows WVN’s recent series of high-profile appearances in New York City during Fashion Week and Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, where the company also co-hosted events with Tecovas and Shopify Spaces on community-building and the future of spatial intelligence.

“We’re helping retailers transform their physical spaces to be as measurable, adaptive, and community-centered as digital ones,” said Katie Williams, Cofounder and Chief Strategy Officer at WVN. “This summit is an incredible opportunity to collaborate, scale, and accelerate our mission.”

About WVN

WVN is an AI-native retail intelligence platform that transforms in-store data into real-time, prescriptive insights. By unifying operational metrics with natural language feedback and contextual signals, WVN delivers real-time, prescriptive insights that empower retailers to optimize performance, foster community, and transform stores into measurable growth engines. For more information, please visit www.wearewvn.ai.

