WVN and Tecovas Partner to Transform the In-Store Experience with Real-Time Intelligence and Insights

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WVN, the new real-world intelligence platform redefining how brands measure and optimize in-store performance, announced today its partnership with Tecovas, the Austin-based western brand known for handcrafted boots and hospitality-driven retail experiences.

Through this collaboration, Tecovas will leverage WVN across all of their retail locations to elevate their IRL environments and increase in-store revenue by transforming raw spatial data into actionable insights they can execute and scale in real time.

WVN layers above existing retail systems and combines on-site signals with non-traditional data sources to surface real-time recommendations around product placement, staffing optimization, and promotional opportunities. By capturing data-backed insights on what's happening in and around a retail space and why it matters, teams are confidently aligned with clear expectations and prioritized action on what to do next.

With WVN, Tecovas store teams can now:

• Decode guest sentiment and engagement patterns to create more personalized, high-touch experiences, whether someone's trying on their first pair of boots or adding to a long-time collection.

• Optimize operations with complete visibility across individual locations or an entire fleet, saving hours weekly on manual analysis while diagnosing issues as they arise and understanding what’s driving success in real time.

• Act on intelligent recommendations surfaced automatically based on what's happening in each space, from merchandising adjustments to event timing to staffing decisions.

The platform helps brands identify opportunities to surprise and delight guests in the moment and strengthen their community of loyal shoppers by ensuring every visit feels personal, intentional, and memorable.

“WVN believes that the best connections still happen in the real world, and we help brands turn everyday store visits into community-building experiences,” said James Chester, CEO and Cofounder at WVN. “Tecovas is the perfect partner for this vision. They’ve built a passionate fan base around craft, hospitality, and in-person connection. Our platform gives their teams the intelligence needed to amplify what they already do best: create magical moments that turn visitors into lifelong customers."

This partnership reflects a shared belief that the future of retail is about making physical spaces smarter, more responsive, and more deeply connected to the communities they serve. By going beyond standard transactions, they can translate engagement to lifetime value, maintain authenticity at scale, and connect frontline excellence to outcomes that matter.

About WVN

WVN is the real-world organizational intelligence platform that tells brands how to make more money in their physical spaces. WVN unifies operational, contextual, and sentiment data into clear insights and recommended actions, so teams can see what’s happening, why it matters, and what to do next. By translating real-world signals into a shared narrative, WVN enables leaders and frontline teams to align decisions, prioritize investments, and drive measurable business outcomes across the built environment. Learn more at wearewvn.ai.

About Tecovas

Based in Austin, TX, Tecovas brings the spirit of the West to the modern consumer. Handcrafting the best Western footwear, workwear, apparel, and accessories, Tecovas has grown rapidly since its founding as the first digitally native Western brand in 2015, serving customers through www.tecovas.com, a growing number of Tecovas stores across the country, and select wholesale partners. Follow the Tecovas journey at tecovas.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.