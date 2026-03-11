nOps Joins FinOps Foundation As A Premier Member

nOps has joined the FinOps Foundation as a Premier Member. CEO of nOps, JT Giri, has also joined the FinOps Foundation Governing Board.

We're excited to welcome nOps to the Governing Board as a Premier Member at a moment when the automation and optimization space is evolving quickly.” — J.R. Storment

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- nOps today announced it has joined the FinOps Foundation as a Premier Member. As a Premier Member, nOps will collaborate with industry peers and practitioners to evolve and promote FinOps thought leadership and best practices for managing and optimizing modern technology spend.This step deepens nOps’ investment in automation that turns FinOps principles into measurable savings through autonomous commitment management.Additionally, CEO and Founder of nOps, JT Giri, has also joined the FinOps Foundation Governing Board to help shape the Foundation’s strategic direction and vision for the global FinOps community.THE STATE OF FINOPS IN 2026The FinOps Foundation is a project of The Linux Foundation (alongside organizations like Cloud Native Computing Foundation) dedicated to advancing people who practice the discipline of technology value management through best practices, education, and certifications. The FinOps Foundation is a 96,000+ person-strong community, representing more than 34,000+ company participants, including 93 of the Fortune 100.The 2026 State of FinOps research highlights that workload optimization and waste reduction remain the current top priority for organizations. However, practitioners report diminishing returns after addressing the “big rocks,” with a growing backlog of incremental opportunities that require more effort to identify, validate and implement.NOPS LEADS AUTONOMOUS MULTICLOUD RATE OPTIMIZATIONnOps becomes a FinOps Foundation Premier Member at this inflection point, as teams move beyond baseline savings and pursue the more complex, ongoing optimizations needed to sustain results.Many teams are able to attain discounts on a majority of their multicloud compute usage through in-house forecasting and adjustments. But as teams strive for near-100% coverage, commitment management becomes difficult and time-consuming to achieve manually. Usage changes constantly, and over-committing can create real financial risk.nOps autonomous commitment management was created to address this problem. It continuously optimizes commitment discounts, allowing teams to capture the best rates without manual effort. By adapting commitment strategy hourly to changing usage patterns, nOps reduces waste, minimizes risk, and improves savings performance — even when workloads are spiky or fast-changing.“nOps frees engineering teams from manual effort, so they can focus on building and innovating,” said Giri. “And the savings-first pricing model aligns incentives around measurable outcomes.”Today, nOps manages over $3B in annual cloud spend, helping innovative brands achieve 50%+ savings autonomously while reducing their long-term commitment lock-in.“Our State of FinOps research shows practitioners are hitting a wall: the big rocks are handled, but the long tail of optimization requires more effort than most teams can sustain manually. That's why we're seeing so much momentum around automation and shift-left approaches that embed financial decisions directly into engineering workflows,” said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. “We're excited to welcome nOps to the Governing Board as a Premier Member at a moment when the automation and optimization space is evolving quickly.”ABOUT NOPSnOps provides automated cloud cost optimization and comprehensive visibility solutions for AWS, GCP and Azure. Recently ranked #1 in G2’s cloud cost management category, nOps manages more than $3 billion in cloud spend and helps organizations achieve industry-leading cloud savings without operational overhead or long-term commitment risk.To get started with a free savings assessment, please visit www.nops.io

