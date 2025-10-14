nOps Delivers the Industry’s Most Comprehensive EKS Optimization Platform That's Built on Open Source

nOps EKS Visibility & Optimization Dashboard How to Get Started with nOps

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- nOps, the leading AI-powered FinOps platform, has announced a comprehensive Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) optimization solution. The platform unifies three core areas that directly impact costs and engineering productivity: operational visibility, container rightsizing, and pricing optimization.Most Kubernetes optimization tools partially solve the problem, forcing teams to stitch together multiple solutions. nOps brings complete visibility with an automation engine that optimizes end-to-end: rightsizing pods, tuning your autoscaler, and blending On-Demand, Spot, and commitment-based pricing for maximum efficiency.nOps subject matter experts will host a LinkedIn Live event to demo the new EKS optimization platform, walk through its key features, and answer questions.Automatic Container Rightsizing65% of Kubernetes workloads use less than half of the requested CPU and memory. nOps dynamically rightsizes containers, using historical utilization and continuous monitoring to tune requests with precision. Policies are customizable to prioritize stability or savings, or automatically tailored via machine learning. In parallel with container rightsizing, nOps continuously tunes your autoscaler, which significantly improves scaling, optimizing holistically across containers and nodes to reduce waste and enhance cluster efficiency without manual intervention. nOps’s solution avoids vendor lock-in and offers an easier on/off ramp, because it is built on open-source Cluster Autoscaler and Karpenter autoscalers.Detailed Operational Visibility and BenchmarkingnOps helps DevOps engineers and SREs make day-to-day decisions with near real-time visibility into clusters — combining detailed workload metrics with free best-in-class benchmarking for containers, nodes, and pricing. Teams can also track, budget, and allocate costs by namespace, cluster, product, team, or other engineering or finance dimension.Pricing Optimization across AWS Commitments and SpotUnlike traditional tools that treat Spot and On-Demand pricing in isolation, nOps ensures full utilization of Reserved Instances and Savings Plans before shifting workloads to Spot capacity. For Spot-friendly workloads, nOps diversifies automatically across pools to minimize disruptions. This holistic orchestration approach ensures customers will never waste prepaid commitments, truly maximizing savings and stability.Customer Impact: Rose RocketAlready entrusted with $2 billion in annual AWS spend, nOps helps customers cut EKS costs by 60-70% while reducing manual work — freeing engineers to focus on building and innovating.“nOps has really changed the way Rose Rocket manages our clusters,” said Jeff Webb, Senior Engineering Leader at Rose Rocket, which leveraged nOps for EKS visibility, container rightsizing, and pricing optimization. “nOps has been instrumental in helping Rose Rocket become comfortable with using Spot instances for production workloads, and provided tooling to make that transformation possible.”How to get started with nOps EKS OptimizationTo get started, you can install the nOps agent via a single Helm command. This ultralight agent is significantly cheaper to run than those by other industry-leading Kubernetes visibility solutions, enabling teams to drive more value. nOps offers flexible pricing options, including vCPU-based or fixed pricing.About nOpsnOps is a leading AI-powered FinOps platform trusted by its 500+ customers to manage $2 billion in annual AWS spend. Recently ranked #1 in G2’s cloud cost management category, nOps helps organizations automate savings across commitments, compute, storage, containers, and AI workloads.

