nOps Introduces Clara, an AI-Powered FinOps Agent for Automated Cloud Cost Management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- nOps, the leading AWS cost optimization platform , today announced Clara, an AI-powered FinOps agent that turns complex cloud and SaaS billing data into clear, actionable answers—and executes fixes in minutes. Clara brings the entire FinOps workflow into a single conversational experience, removing the need to navigate dashboards or understand specialized cost tools. Teams can simply ask natural-language questions, and Clara will pinpoint the root causes behind spend and generate the next step—whether that’s a script, a policy, or a scheduled insight.“Clara represents the new generation of FinOps solutions,” said JT Giri, CEO at nOps. “By replacing dashboards with direct answers and automated code-ready fixes, it reduces context-switching and frees engineers to focus on building and innovating.”Key use cases include:Answering cloud cost questions in natural languageCloud billing data is often fragmented and buried under multiple filters. Clara changes the workflow from search to ask: “Which EBS snapshots are older than 60 days and what do they cost?” or “Which top 3 services are driving my cloud spend?” Clara returns the exact answers you’re looking for, making FinOps accessible to every role from finance to engineering to leadership — whether you need simple answers without filters or deep technical guidance.Monitoring & acting on anomalies, waste, and optimization opportunitiesIn addition to on-demand insights, Clara introduces scheduling capabilities that enable recurring checks for anomalies, waste detection, or budget variances to be automated and delivered directly to the right stakeholders. Once an opportunity is identified, Clara can immediately draft the corresponding action—like a Python script to delete stale snapshots or a lifecycle policy to move data to Intelligent-Tiering.Create executive-ready reports in secondsTraditional reporting is time consuming and manual. Any insight Clara generates can be turned with one click into a polished report with data, visuals, and context. Reports can be saved, shared, or scheduled to auto-refresh and arrive via your team’s preferred workflows such as email or Slack.Cost allocation & beyond in the nOps platformClara is integrated with the nOps platform, letting you move from a natural-language request to a fully configured action inside nOps without breaking flow. Whether you're setting up cost allocation, analyzing spend, or looking for cost recommendations, Clara helps you fully and effortlessly leverage nOps visibility and optimization features.Customer Success Story"At DTN, Clara by nOps gives us the ability to detect anomalies in our AWS costs and quickly drill down to identify the root cause, saving significant time and reducing stress across the organization. Instead of spending hours chasing unexpected changes, we now get clear insights right away, allowing us to focus on moving the business forward." — Brian Schmidt, CloudOps Manager, DTNClara runs on Amazon Bedrock Claude with million-token context windows—enabling complex, multi-step FinOps analysis across accounts, services and third-party integrations without losing conversation context. This new FinOps agent is available today for all nOps customers, integrated into the nOps platform.Experience Clara in action with demo data by visiting the nOps Playground — no credit card or setup required.About nOpsnOps is a leading AI-powered FinOps platform for AWS. Recently ranked #1 in G2’s cloud cost management category, nOps manages more than $2 billion in cloud spend and helps organizations automate savings across commitments, compute, storage, containers, and AI workloads.

