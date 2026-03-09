VADOC Investigating Inmate Attack on Corrections Officer at Green...

Agency News

Agency News March 09, 2026

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES) is investigating an attack on a Corrections Officer by an inmate at Greensville Correctional Center.

The attack occurred on the evening of Friday, March 6 inside a housing unit. The Officer was transported to an off-site medical facility for further treatment.

Additional Corrections Officers were present at the time of the attack, and there were no other reported injuries resulting from the incident.

The inmate involved in the attack has been transferred to another VADOC facility.

“The thoughts of the entire VADOC team are focused on a full and speedy recovery for the Correctional Officer injured in this incident,” said VADOC Director Joseph W. Walters. “The VADOC will work closely to support the Greensville County Commonwealth’s Attorney to ensure the inmate involved in this attack is held accountable for his actions. The agency’s top priority is the safety of our corrections team and the security of all of our facilities, work locations, and the public.”

This is an active investigation. No further details will be released at this time.