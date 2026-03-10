Hilton Anaheim Appoints Konstantine Drosos as General Manager

Konstantine Drosos

Award-winning Hilton leader brings nearly 30 years of experience to Orange County’s largest hotel following landmark renovation

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton Anaheim, the largest hotel in Orange County and a premier destination adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center and steps from Disneyland® Resort, proudly announces the appointment of Konstantine “Gus” Drosos as its new general manager. A nearly 30-year Hilton veteran, Drosos brings extensive leadership experience in complex convention hotels, financial acumen, and a people-first management philosophy to the newly transformed property.

As the hotel enters a new chapter following a massive full-property renovation, Drosos will focus on activating the reimagined spaces, including redesigned guest rooms and suites, refreshed meeting and event spaces, new dining concepts, and the debut of the Anaheim Rooftide Terrace with resort-style pool amenities, through elevated service, strong cultural alignment, and disciplined commercial strategy.

“What excites me most is the opportunity to lead a newly transformed hotel that sits at the center of one of the most dynamic destinations in the country,” said Drosos. “Hilton Anaheim has entered a pivotal new chapter following its renovation, and there’s real energy around what’s ahead. With its scale, location, and talented team, the opportunity here is significant. I’m excited to build on that momentum and continue strengthening our impact in Anaheim.”

Drosos most recently served as general manager of the historic Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel in Chicago, where he guided one of the brand’s most iconic and complex assets to record-breaking financial performance while elevating guest satisfaction and team member engagement.

Throughout his career, Drosos has held leadership roles at prominent Hilton properties, including Hilton Chicago O’Hare Airport, Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown – Magnificent Mile, and Hilton San Diego Bayfront, where he was part of the pre-opening leadership team for one of Hilton’s flagship convention hotels. Beginning his career in hotel finance, he developed a strong analytical foundation that continues to inform his operational and strategic approach.

“I’ve spent my career in large convention hotels where you’re operating at full speed every day, so precision, culture, and commercial discipline all matter equally,” Drosos added. “Managing scale without losing heart is key. Robust financial performance starts with a strong culture, and at the heart of any great hotel is its people. When team members feel valued and supported, guests feel it immediately. That’s the ethos I’m committed to building here.”

With nearly 1,000 team members, Hilton Anaheim plays a vital role in Anaheim’s economic ecosystem. Under Drosos’ leadership, Hilton Anaheim will continue building on its legacy as a premier conference and leisure destination in Southern California, blending high-tech innovation with high-touch hospitality to deliver seamless experiences for business and leisure travelers alike.

Outside of his professional responsibilities, Drosos is active in hospitality industry leadership and community engagement. He previously served as chairman of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association and held leadership roles with the Hotel Employers Labor Relations Association and the Chicago Loop Alliance. Drosos graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara, earning a bachelor’s degree in economics. Drosos enjoys reading world history, playing guitar, traveling, and spending time with his wife, Blanca, and their three children.

For more information or to book a stay, visit www.hiltonanaheimhotel.com, call (714) 750-4321, or follow on Instagram at @hiltonanaheim.

