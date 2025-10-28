Hilton Anaheim Celebrates Completion of Multi-Million Dollar Full-Property Renovation

Renovated Guest Room (Credit to John Ellis) Poppy's Restaurant (Credit to John Ellis) Hilton Anaheim Lobby (Credit to John Ellis)

Grand unveiling marked completion of transformed guest rooms, new dining concepts, meeting spaces, outdoor amenities, and more

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton Anaheim, the largest hotel property in Orange County and a premier destination steps from the Anaheim Convention Center and Disneyland® Resort, proudly announces the completion of its multi-million dollar, full-property renovation. The comprehensive transformation, which began in July 2024, culminated in the hotel’s grand unveiling on Thursday, October 23rd, and featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials, guided property tours for dignitaries and VIPs, and an evening celebration for guests and attendees.

“Completing this renovation, the most significant transformation in our history, is a major milestone for our hotel and our entire team,” said Sergio Bocci, general manager, Hilton Anaheim. “For over a year, we navigated construction, while keeping our commitment to serving guests, reimagining every space for the future, and honoring the legacy of what this property means to Anaheim. This transformation has allowed us to celebrate the property’s role in Anaheim over the past 40 years while creating a hotel ready to welcome guests, neighbors, and partners to gather for years to come.”

The renovation, completed in multiple phases, encompassed:

Guest Rooms & Suites – All 1,574 rooms and suites were redesigned with modern furnishings, spacious layouts, soothing earth tones, and vibrant accent blues inspired by California landscapes. Features include upgraded lighting, plush bedding, warm wood accents, and updated carpeting, creating a refined yet welcoming environment.

Meeting & Event Spaces – The hotel’s 105,959 sq. ft. of meeting and event space received a complete update, including modern desks and chairs, horizon-inspired wallcoverings, leather-like vinyl finishes, deeper wood tones, and enhanced lighting. The ballrooms and conference rooms now provide sophisticated, flexible settings for conferences, weddings, and social events, complemented by expanded audiovisual and technology capabilities.

Lobby & Poppy’s Lounge – The reimagined lobby is now an inviting communal hub, featuring open seating, tree-inspired motifs, nature-inspired textures, and a custom LED lighting system evoking a California sky. Anchoring the space, Poppy’s Lounge blends modern elegance with comfort, offering handcrafted cocktails, shareable bites, plush seating, and a striking grand chandelier custom-made in Los Angeles.

Hilton Anaheim’s food and beverage program has undergone a complete overhaul under Executive Chef Prabeen Prathapan, from catering and banquets to the introduction of brand-new dining concepts that offer a distinctly Southern California experience.

- Poppy’s Restaurant – Signature all-day dining with seasonal, locally sourced dishes, from California avocado toast and breakfast grain bowls to artisan steaks and desserts, complemented by craft cocktails and regional wines.

- Hansen’s Market – An elevated grab-and-go marketplace featuring fresh sandwiches, organic fruit, local coffee, California wines, and curated snacks, reflecting Anaheim’s local tastes and regional specialties.

- Saltflower – Poolside coastal-inspired restaurant serving light bites, seasonal fare, and handcrafted tiki-style cocktails. With its open-air design and pool-facing views, it delivers a relaxed yet refined, all-season atmosphere.

In-House Starbucks – Hilton Anaheim’s renovated 3,000 sq. ft. Starbucks offers a bright, modern design with warm wood tones, abundant natural light, and inviting seating. The refreshed location provides enhanced speed, convenience, and personalization for both hotel guests and the local community.

Outdoor & Recreational Spaces – The newly branded Anaheim Rooftide Terrace on the fifth floor offers a 1,200 sq. ft. pool, hot tubs, a kids’ splash area, fire pits, lawn games, flexible lounge zones, and lush landscaping. Saltflower anchors the terrace, providing alfresco dining and a resort-style experience designed for relaxation, social connection, and family-friendly enjoyment.

“From the lobby to our guest rooms, from rooftop pool experiences to our signature dining venues, every element has been thoughtfully designed to deliver a world-class experience,” Bocci added. “We’re proud to reaffirm Hilton Anaheim as a leading destination for travelers seeking both comfort and connection in the heart of Orange County.”

For more information, please visit www.hiltonanaheimhotel.com or follow Hilton Anaheim on Instagram at @hiltonanaheim.

Renovation Media Kit Here.

###

About Hilton Anaheim

Hilton Anaheim is legendary for its unique location and award-winning service. The full-service contemporary Anaheim hotel is a Disneyland® Resort Good Neighbor® property and is recognized as the premier conference hotel in Orange County, California accommodating meetings and conventions of any size. With 1,574 rooms and over 150,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, Hilton Anaheim is the largest hotel in Southern California. Adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center, steps from the Disneyland® Resort and a short drive to the coast, Hilton Anaheim makes it easy to explore the treasures of this remarkable destination. To learn more, visit www.hiltonanaheimhotel.com or follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the globe, connecting people, cultures and communities. Offering striking design and vibrant communal spaces—from buzzing lobbies to lively bars, best-in-class restaurants, and iconic gatherings— Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the place to see and be seen in the world’s most sought-after destinations. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is where the world comes together, and travelers are masterfully hosted with expertise and care. Experience a legendary stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.