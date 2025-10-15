Hilton Anaheim Unveils New Anaheim Rooftide Terrace and Dining Destination

The reimagined fifth-floor retreat with bohemian-inspired design features family-friendly amenities and coastal California cuisine

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton Anaheim, the largest hotel property in Orange County, proudly announces the completion of its fifth-floor pool deck as part of its multimillion-dollar property-wide renovation. Rebranded as Anaheim Rooftide Terrace and home to the new alfresco dining destination, Saltflower, the reconceptualized retreat delivers a resort-style experience designed for escape, indulgence, and connection.

Anchored by a vibrant 1,200 square foot pool, two hot tubs, and a kids’ splash area, Anaheim Rooftide Terrace presents a one-of-a-kind elevated social hub. Featuring lush landscaping, flexible lounge zones, fire pits, and lawn games, the space scales seamlessly for intimate moments or large group celebrations. With its wanderlust-inspired design and versatile energy, the terrace reflects Southern California’s laid-back culture and offers guests a welcoming space to gather in the sunshine.

“Anaheim Rooftide Terrace is a ground-up transformation of how people experience Hilton Anaheim,” said Sergio Bocci, general manager, Hilton Anaheim. “We’re offering an amenity-rich elevated resort-style retreat. From playful family moments to alfresco business meetups at golden-hour, Rooftide Terrace brings together the energy, spirit, and style that define Southern California.”

At the heart of Rooftide Terrace is Saltflower, Hilton Anaheim’s new poolside restaurant and bar. The all-season, covered and open-air space features a modern design with warm wood accents, inviting dining furniture, striking light fixtures, and a coastal color palette. A sister concept to Poppy’s, Saltflower’s culinary program features light bites of coastal-inspired and seasonal fare, alongside hand-crafted tiki-style cocktails, and fresh-pressed juices made on-site.

“Saltflower was designed to bring a fresh perspective to poolside dining at Hilton Anaheim, with an atmosphere that’s as relaxed as it is refined,” said Executive Chef Prabeen Prathapan, Hilton Anaheim. “We’re showcasing dishes that highlight fresh, bold, and shareable flavors while creating a dining experience that feels distinctly Southern California.

For more information, please visit www.hiltonanaheimhotel.com or follow Hilton Anaheim on Instagram at @hiltonanaheim and Saltflower at @saltfloweranaheim.

