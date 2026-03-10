Idaho-Based Jones & Co. Vanillas Sources Premium Vanilla from Small-Plot Farmers in 50+ Countries

Ted Jones, Founder and CEO of Jones & Co. Vanillas

Global Impact, Local Flavor: Jones & Co. Vanillas Connects Small-Plot Farms to U.S. Kitchens

The best vanilla in the world isn’t coming from industrial plantations. It’s grown on small farms where families have been cultivating by hand for generations. And we’re proud to amplify their work.” — Ted Jones, Jones & Co. Vanillas’ founder.

NAMPA, ID, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jones & Co. Vanillas , a global supplier of single-origin vanilla beans, extracts, and purées, today announced its continued expansion of sourcing partnerships with small-plot vanilla farmers in more than 50 countries worldwide.Chefs proudly source local beef, trace their coffee to a specific hillside, and highlight single-vineyard wines on their menus. But what about their vanilla?The company is encouraging culinary professionals to take a closer look at the sourcing and origins of vanilla. Through its trademarked Vanillas of the World® collection , the Idaho-based company sources premium conventional and certified organic vanilla beans from more than 50 countries, working directly with small-plot farmers across regions including Brazil, Costa Rica, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guatemala, Haiti, New Caledonia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vanuatu, and beyond.Unlike corporate plantations that dominate much of the global vanilla trade, Jones & Co. Vanillas partners exclusively with small agricultural communities, supporting independent farmers whose livelihoods depend on careful cultivation, hand-pollination, and a curing process that can take nearly two years to complete.“The most remarkable vanilla in the world isn’t coming from industrial plantations. It’s grown on small farms where families have been cultivating by hand for generations,” said Ted Jones, Jones & Co. Vanillas’ founder and CEO. “We’re proud to amplify their work and make sure their beans and their stories are valued at the highest level.”Headquartered in Nampa, Idaho, Jones & Co. Vanillas supplies world-class craft breweries, bakeries, distillers, restaurants, ice cream makers, chocolatiers, and specialty food producers nationwide. Now, the company is placing renewed emphasis on serving its own backyard, connecting Boise-area culinary professionals with responsibly sourced vanilla from around the globe.For chefs, brewers, chocolatiers, and bakers, transparency in sourcing has become a competitive advantage. Diners increasingly ask where ingredients come from and how they are grown. Jones & Co. Vanillas provides detailed origin information for each batch, allowing culinary businesses to speak confidently about terroir, flavor profiles, and the farmers behind the product.Why Origin MattersVanilla is not a commodity; it is an agricultural product deeply influenced by soil composition, climate, elevation, curing technique, and farmer expertise. Beans from Uganda offer bold, rich flavors with hints of figs and raisins; Tahitian varieties deliver floral complexity; Mexican beans are sweeter, with notes of cinnamon and chocolate.By importing directly from small-plot farms, Jones & Co Vanillas ensures:• Transparent sourcing and traceable origins• Support for independent global farmers• Access to both conventional and certified organic options• Distinct flavor profiles unique to each region• Reliable supply amid global vanilla market volatilityRethinking a Pantry StapleAs the food and beverage scene continues to grow, Jones & Co. Vanillas is encouraging chefs to view vanilla not as a background note, but as a signature ingredient worthy of the same attention given to wine, coffee, or chocolate. Because when you know where your vanilla comes from, you’re not just adding flavor, you’re supporting a global network of farmers and bringing a world of terroir to every dish.About Jones & Co VanillasFounded and headquartered in Nampa, Idaho, Jones & Co. Vanillas is a global emporium of single-origin vanilla beans, vanilla extracts, purées, and specialty ingredients. Through its Vanillas of the Worldcollection, the company sources exclusively from small-plot farmers in more than 50 countries, supplying premium vanilla to restaurants, breweries, bakeries, manufacturers, and culinary artisans across the United States. For more information, visit- https://vanillasoftheworld.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.