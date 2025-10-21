PACIFIC SANDS PARTNERS EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH NEW MULTIFAMILY INVESTMENTS IN CALIFORNIA AND ARIZONA

Pacific Sands Partners (PSP) announced the expansion of its residential portfolio representing continued focus on the multi-family housing market.

These investments are a rare opportunity to acquire quality assets in high-growth markets. In today's uncertain economy, they provide steady income, inflation protection, and long-term upside.” — Ryan Mansour, Managing Partner of Pacific Sands Partners

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacific Sands Partners (PSP), a privately held real estate investment firm focused on the U.S. multifamily housing market, announced the expansion of its residential portfolio with new acquisitions in California and Arizona.PSP, in partnership with WhiteHaven Investments, has acquired The Haven Rio Apartments in Mesa, Arizona—the firm’s first investment in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Built in 1986, Haven Rio features 44 units, with renovations planned for approximately 25% of the units beginning in 2027.In addition, PSP has executed a Preferred Equity investment in Fremont Fusion, a recently updated 78-unit multifamily community in Fremont, California. PSP is partnering with New Standard Equities (NSE), the current owner and operator of the property.“We believe these investments represent a rare opportunity to acquire quality, cash-flowing assets in high-growth markets,” said Ryan Mansour, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer of Pacific Sands Partners. “In today’s uncertain economic environment, they provide a compelling combination of steady income, inflation protection, and long-term upside potential.”Pacific Sands Partners is based in Irvine, CA and the principals have built a personal portfolio of over 800 units with over $100mm in asset in California, Arizona, Texas, and Kansas/Missouri over the last 15 years. The principals of Pacific Sands have also raised four previous funds with an average of a mid-30% internal rate of return upon disposition. For more information about Pacific Sands, visit www.pacificsandsfunds.com ####

