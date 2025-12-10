Innovative Mechanical Concepts Launches New Data Center Division to Support Demand for Mission-Critical Infrastructure

Innovative Mechanical Concepts is the Kansas City division of Pacific Sands Funds

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Mechanical Concepts , a division of Pacific Sands Funds , announced the official launch of its new Data Center Division, significantly expanding the company’s ability to serve hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data-center operators across the Kansas City region and surrounding markets.Built on a highly trained workforce and deep commercial mechanical expertise, the division focuses on the delivery of critical mechanical and electrical systems, including high-availability cooling, redundancy planning, emergency response, and preventive maintenance programs tailored to critical environments.“As data-center development accelerates across the Midwest, our customers need partners who understand the unique demands of uptime, reliability, and rapid response,” said Geoff Kudlacz, CEO & President, Innovative Mechanical Concepts. “Launching a dedicated Data Center Division allows us to bring specialized technical capabilities and a focused service team to operators who cannot afford downtime.”To support long-term growth, the new division will expand both organically and through strategic acquisitions of plumbing, electrical, and HVAC companies in Kansas City and nearby markets. The company is also making substantial investments in new service vans, tools, and field equipment to support its teams and increase service capacity.In addition to technical excellence, Innovative Mechanical Concepts is committed to creating a workplace defined by high-value employees, strong teams, and a culture built on collaboration and accountability. The new division includes an enhanced back-office leadership group with a Chief Operating Officer, dispatcher, controller, and sales manager already in place.“We’re building not just a new division, but a long-term commitment to the Kansas City community,” continued Kudlacz. “Our goal is to create an environment where talented people can grow with the company and share in its success.”As part of that commitment, the company is developing a long-term employee retention program tied to overall profitability, ensuring key team members directly benefit as the division continues to scale.Innovative Mechanical ConceptsInnovative Mechanical Concepts is a Kansas City–based division of Pacific Sands Funds, an investment firm that acquires and asset manages real estate properties with a focus on both near-term income generation and long-term value creation. Innovative Mechanical Concepts provides mechanical services specializing in complex commercial, industrial, and mission-critical environments that uniquely integrates with the Pacific Sands Funds commercial apartment investment business. With a focus on technical excellence, safety, and service reliability, the company delivers HVAC, mechanical, and electrical solutions that keep essential facilities operating at peak performance.

