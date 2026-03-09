LABRFF Orlando Returns for Second Edition with Expanded Program and Special Tributes to Brazilian Culture

Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival Orlando Edition (LABRFF Orlando) returns for its second year from May 7–10, 2026

The premier Brazilian film festival in Florida returns this May with over 25 films, including children’s programming and a cinematic celebration of football.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful inaugural edition, the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival Orlando (LABRFF Orlando) returns for its second year from May 7–10, 2026. The four-day event, held at the Studio Movie Grill in Kissimmee, continues its mission to strengthen cultural exchange and provide a high-profile platform for Brazilian cinema in the United States. This year’s expansion follows an eighteen-year legacy in Los Angeles, during which the festival has screened over 1,000 films and honored 600 industry professionals.The 2026 program features a selection of more than 25 films, complemented by industry panels and networking opportunities for filmmakers, producers, and industry players. Building on the success of previous years, the festival has curated specialized segments to reach a broader audience:• Family & Children: A special selection for younger viewers aims to inspire the next generation through creative storytelling.• Mother’s Day Program: A dedicated lineup designed to create meaningful experiences for families during the holiday weekend.• Cinefoot Partnership: A showcase of four short films focused on Brazilian soccer, highlighting one of the nation’s most iconic cultural passions.Building on a Strong FoundationThe festival’s arrival on the Atlantic coast represents a significant growth for the LABRFF brand. The inaugural Orlando edition featured world premieres such as Maurício de Souza, O Filme and showcased works like Jorge da Capadócia and Dois é Demais em Orlando. By bringing together Brazilian celebrities living in the region and local artists, LABRFF Orlando has established itself as an essential international reference for Brazilian audiovisual content.Support and SponsorshipThe 2026 edition is supported by a variety of cultural and corporate partners, including the Consulate of Brazil in Orlando, Instituto Guimarães, Drummond Advisors, BB Americas, and HH Steakhouse. These partnerships underscore the festival's role in connecting the Brazilian diaspora and the American public through the power of film.Event Information• Dates: May 7–10, 2026.• Location: Studio Movie Grill, 3204 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee, FL.• Official Website: https://labrff.com/labrff-orlando/ About LABRFFFor 18 years, the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival (LABRFF) has been the most recognized Brazilian film festival outside Brazil, celebrating independent cinema and building cultural bridges on an international stage. LABRFF is expanding to new cities and started with Orlando in 2025 aiming to connect audiences with acclaimed filmmakers, industry professionals, and rising talent, while celebrating a rich mix of Brazilian and multicultural voices.

