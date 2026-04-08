The Elevated Harbor Experience: Port & Proper Introduces Newport Beach to a New Class of Luxury Duffy Charters

A premier boutique maritime experience with an elegant and timeless upscale Electric Duffy Charter.

Port and Proper is about bringing people back to something timeless” — Kay Dale, Co-Founder of Port & Proper

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Port & Proper officially announces its launch into the Newport Beach market, introducing a bespoke tier of sophistication to the harbor’s storied waters. Founded by husband-and-wife team Parker and Kay Dale, the company provides an elite, captain-piloted charter experience designed for those who expect more than a boat rental and deserve a genuine harbor experience that matches Newport Beach's legendary standard of living. The company is committed to providing elegance, high quality, and privacy to members and guests.Rooted in three generations of Newport Beach maritime history, Port & Proper is built upon the principles of refined decorum and quiet luxury. The experience centers on a fleet of electric vessels, distinguished by their custom sand-and-navy plaid canopies and navy hulls. The experience offers curated Duffy boat charters with private chefs. To ensure an effortless and exclusive atmosphere, every voyage is guided by a U.S. Coast Guard-licensed captain, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the scenery while the professional navigation is handled with care.The brand’s arrival addresses a specific demand within the Newport Beach market, one of the most affluent coastal enclaves in the world, for a maritime service that mirrors the high-end lifestyle of its residents. The Newport Harbor experience is known by exclusive private yacht clubs and high-volume public charter operations. Port & Proper distinguishes itself in the area by providing a customized experience, from the aesthetic of the boats to the professional chef on board.The co-founder, Kay Dale, states that “Port and Proper is about bringing people back to something timeless”. The plaid boats are a nod to Captain Parker Dale’s Scottish roots, and bridge modern luxury to tradition and culture. “We are building an experience that feels elevated but familiar, like a return to simpler times. Everything is intentionally included so our guests can focus on what actually matters: being present, connecting, and creating real memories on the water. We wanted to build an experience where everything is taken care of, so people can just show up, be present, and enjoy each other. For me, that’s what luxury should feel like”, adds Kay.Port & Proper offers exclusive membership tiers to provide a consistent connection to the harbor with elevated privileges, including priority booking and custom non-alcoholic drink provisioning. With a commitment to "Elevating the Standard," Port & Proper establishes itself as the premier choice for discerning guests who value heritage, sustainability, and the sophisticated Newport Beach lifestyle.Media Contact:

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